Delayed again: Trusted Traveler enrollment won’t resume until Sept. 8
Once again, travelers looking to update their Global Entry memberships will have to wait as COVID-19 spikes again in the U.S.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday that Trusted Traveler enrollment centers will remain closed through Sept. 8, 2020, at the earliest — the latest in a series of similar announcements since centers closed in mid-March. Passengers arriving from international flights can still apply in-person at participating sites, although that will apply to a limited number of people, given that few U.S. travelers are currently permitted overseas.
One month ago, the Department of Homeland Security division said it was preparing to allow in-person interviews for Global Entry, SENTRI and U.S.-Mexico FAST again beginning July 6.
“The decision was made in consultation with CBP health and safety experts who continue to monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases across the United States,” the agency said in a statement, adding that “CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people.”
But if you’re stressing about your application, don’t worry: CBP further extended the period of time that applicants have to complete the enrollment process. You now have 545 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves your application to complete the enrollment process. And if your current membership expires before you can renew, you can enjoy an 18-month extension of your Trusted Traveler benefits.
Unfortunately, New York state residents are still ineligible for Global Entry privileges, as TPG previously reported.
How do you know if your Global Entry is expiring?
The most obvious way to check is by referring your Global Entry card for the expiration date. If you’ve lost track of your card, the Global Entry kiosks will alert you if your expiration is looming.
Beyond that, you also can check online, although that requires logging in with your Trusted Traveler profile. We’ve got the full set of instructions. Or, if you’ve lost track of your Trust Traveler profile, we’ve also got you covered if you need to create a new one.
