Global Entry enrollment temporarily suspended due to coronavirus
New Yorkers don’t have to feel so singled out now.
Customs and Border Protection, the agency that oversees the Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI trusted traveler programs, announced Wednesday that enrollment in all three would be suspended beginning Thursday (March 19) through at least May 1.
“CBP is taking this precautionary measure to minimize the exposure of CBP personnel and the public to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the agency said in a statement.
New Yorkers had previously been barred from enrolling by the Department of Homeland Security, and the moratorium has now been extended nationwide. (Though, it seems New York residents will still be unable to enroll, even after residents of the other 49 states can begin going in for interviews again.)
All full-time enrollment centers and mobile enrollment events are affected by CBP’s announcement, and the agency said its guidance about enrollment availability could change as the coronavirus outbreak progresses.
“Conditionally-approved applicants who seek an enrollment center interview will need to reschedule after May 1. These applicants are encouraged to monitor their e-mail and Trusted Traveler Program accounts for further information. CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment centers interviews as soon as possible,” the statement said.
One small silver lining: enrollment on arrival for Global Entry applicants will still be available in all 60 participating airports.
