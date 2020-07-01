Global Entry enrollment delayed again, until August 10
Not so fast.
As the latest a sign of how quickly things can change in the COVID-19 era, Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that Trusted Traveler enrollment centers will remain closed until at least Aug. 10.
Just last week, the Department of Homeland Security division said it was preparing to allow in-person interviews for Global Entry, SENTRI and U.S.-Mexico FAST again beginning July 6.
But with cases rising across many states, the agency decided to hold off on resuming enrollment for a little longer.
The interview sites have been shut down since March 19, though travelers can still complete their applications on arrival at participating locations.
“CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the decision to reverse its previous announcement was made in consultation with health and safety experts.
For now, CBP is also extending the validity of conditional approval to help those whose Trusted Traveler applications remain in limbo.
“Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires,” the agency said.
Whenever Trusted Traveler enrollment does resume, New Yorkers will remain banned from applying, as TPG has previously reported.
How do you know when your Global Entry is expiring?
The most obvious way is to check your Global Entry card to see the expiration there. Or, if you’ve lost track of your card, the Global Entry kiosks should alert you if your expiration is looming.
Beyond that, you also can check online – though that requires logging in with your Trusted Traveler profile. We’ve got the full set of instructions. Or, if you’ve lost track of your Trust Traveler profile, we’ve also got you covered if you need to create a new one.
Featured photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
