Global Entry enrollment centers will reopen July 6
The wait is almost over.
If you’ve been in Global Entry limbo since the Department of Homeland Security shut down application centers on March 19, you only have about one more week to wait until you can finally finish your application.
DHS’s Customs and Border Protection division announced June 26 that its Trusted Traveler enrollment centers will reopen for interviews beginning July 6. They’d been shut as a COVID-19 precaution, but CBP said it’s now ready to open the doors again.
The process will look a little different though.
All applicants who come in for interviews will be required to wear face masks. Appointment availability and waiting room seating will be reduced, and other protective measures will be in place including plexiglass shields between applicants and agents, coupled with increased sanitizing of fingerprint pads.
In addition to Global Entry, applicants for SENTRI and U.S.-Mexico FAST programs will be able to schedule interviews. NEXUS and U.S.-Canada FAST enrollment centers will remain closed through at least Aug. 10.
Interviews on arrival for travelers have been available throughout the closure, and will remain an option for anyone returning from abroad who already has conditional Trusted Traveler approval.
All of these newly reopened facilities will continue to bar New Yorkers, however. Residents of the Empire state have been prohibited from enrolling in Trusted Traveler programs by Trump administration policy since February.
How do you know when your Global Entry is expiring?
The most obvious way is to check your Global Entry card to see the expiration there. Or, if you’ve lost track of your card, the Global Entry kiosks should alert you if your expiration is looming.
Beyond that, you also can check online – though that requires logging in with your Trusted Traveler profile. We’ve got the full set of instructions. Or, if you’ve lost track of your Trust Traveler profile, we’ve also got you covered if you need to create a new one.
Featured photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images.
