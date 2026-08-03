American Airlines and Citi are giving their flagship premium credit card its biggest refresh in years, adding new travel benefits, richer statement credits and new ways to earn AAdvantage® miles and Loyalty Points.

Beginning Aug. 23, the refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees) will carry a $695 annual fee for new cardmembers, up from $595.

American and Citi say the card will offer up to $2,300 in annual value while continuing to include the card's signature perk: an Admirals Club® membership with unlimited access.

CITI

The AAdvantage Executive will also carry new World Legend Mastercard branding, reflecting benefits Citi added to the card and other cards in the AAdvantage portfolio last October.

On paper, the changes make the Executive card more rewarding and reposition it from primarily an Admirals Club membership card into a broader premium travel product. But its new perks won't be equally valuable to everyone.

"There's a constant evolution of expectations for premium travelers," said John LaCosta, Citi's Head of Partnership Cards and Development for U.S. Consumer Cards. "This card, being at the premium end of our portfolio, has to continue to evolve to meet those expectations."

Let's break down what's changing and whether the refreshed card is worth keeping (or adding) to your wallet.

What's changing with the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard?

The biggest changes fall into three categories: more statement credits, higher earning rates and expanded Loyalty Point bonuses, plus new hotel and rental car perks.

Here's how the refreshed Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard compares with the previous version:

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Benefit Current version Beginning Aug. 23 Annual fee $595 $695 American Airlines Vacations statement credit N/A Up to $500 annually, issued as up to $250 from Jan. 1 through June 30 and up to $250 from July 1 through Dec. 31 on eligible American Airlines Vacations travel packages or experiences Inflight and Admirals Club statement credit 25% savings on eligible inflight food and beverage purchases Up to $100 back annually on eligible inflight and Admirals Club purchases Lyft credits Up to $10 per month, or $120 annually, after taking three eligible rides that month Up to $15 per month, or $180 annually, after taking three eligible rides that month Earning on eligible AAdvantage Hotels and AAdvantage Cars bookings 10 AAdvantage miles per dollar spent 12 AAdvantage miles per dollar spent Loyalty Point bonuses Up to 20,000 Loyalty Points Up to 40,000 Loyalty Points

The refresh also adds complimentary Omni Hotels & Resorts Champion Status, an annual Omni free night reward after a qualifying stay*, and Avis President's Club status (enrollment available through Aug. 31, 2028), expanding the card's appeal beyond American Airlines flights.

American said it chose Omni because the partnership complements the premium travel experience the companies are trying to build, extending the card's value beyond the airport and into the rest of the trip.

*A qualifying stay is one of two or more consecutive nights booked directly through Omni Hotels and Resorts on omnihotels.com. Enrollment in the Champion Status benefit is required.

Related: American AAdvantage miles vs. Loyalty Points: What's the difference?

The new credits are valuable — but require planning

The Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard's new benefits add substantial potential value:

Up to $500 annually toward American Airlines Vacations

Up to $100 annually toward inflight and Admirals Club purchases

Up to $180 annually in Lyft credits

Omni Hotels & Resorts Champion Status

An annual Omni free night after a qualifying stay

Avis President's Club status

Together, those benefits can significantly offset the $695 annual fee.

ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

Even with several new benefits, American said it wanted to keep the card straightforward for members to use.

"Simplicity is a theme that we try to hit on," Scott Long, American Airlines' Senior Vice President of AAdvantage, said. "Not only providing really valuable benefits and premium benefits, but trying to keep this as simple as possible for our cardmembers to both understand and utilize."

Still, the refreshed card reflects a broader trend across the premium credit card market. Rather than relying on one or two standout perks, many premium cards now bundle an expanding list of statement credits and partner benefits that require cardholders to actively use them to unlock their full value.

A traveler who books American Airlines Vacations, uses Lyft regularly, stays at Omni hotels and rents cars from Avis could extract substantial value. However, someone who primarily wants lounge access before flights may find that many of the new perks go unused.

A stronger incentive for elite-status chasers

One of the most notable changes is that Citi is doubling down on the card's ability to help frequent American flyers earn a higher elite-status tier.

Cardmembers can now earn 10,000 bonus Loyalty Points at four milestones during the qualification year:

50,000 Loyalty Points

90,000 Loyalty Points

165,000 Loyalty Points

240,000 Loyalty Points

That doubles the maximum bonus available from 20,000 to 40,000 Loyalty Points.

American said the additional milestones were designed around meaningful points in a member's elite-status journey.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

For travelers who already earn a significnat number of Loyalty Points each year, these additional milestones could meaningfully reduce the amount of flying or other qualifying activity needed to reach a higher elite tier.

Casual American Airlines flyers, however, are unlikely to see much benefit. The first 10,000-point bonus does not kick in until a member reaches 50,000 Loyalty Points during the qualification year.

Related: Last-minute strategies for earning American Airlines elite status

Admirals Club access remains the card's biggest selling point

Despite the broader refresh, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard remains fundamentally a lounge-access card.

It is still the only credit card that includes an Admirals Club membership, which currently costs from $750 to $850 when purchased separately, depending on your AAdvantage elite status. American says Admirals Club membership rates will also increase Aug. 23, though it has not yet disclosed the new pricing.

Cardholders receive unlimited access to more than 100 Admirals Club and partner lounges when traveling on an eligible flight. They may also bring up to two guests or immediate family members, while authorized users receive their own lounge privileges. The authorized-user fee is $175 for up to three authorized users and $175 for each additional authorized user.

"It's one of the cornerstones of this card," Long said. "We feel like it competitively puts us in a very good spot versus other airline cobranded cards."

The timing of the refresh also coincides with American's continued investment in its lounge network, including new and expanded Admirals Club locations across the country.

Related: 3 reasons why this is the best card for Admirals Club lounge access

Is the refreshed Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard worth it?

For frequent American Airlines travelers, the answer is likely yes — especially those who already pay for Admirals Club access or are working toward AAdvantage elite status.

The benefits on the Citi / AAdvantage Executive can outweigh the $695 annual fee if you would otherwise pay for an Admirals Club membership and can use the partner-specific credits without changing your normal spending habits.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

The refreshed card makes the most sense if you:

Frequently fly American Airlines

Already value Admirals Club access

Are working toward higher AAdvantage elite status

Expect to use benefits like the American Airlines Vacations credit and Lyft credits

But not everyone will benefit equally. The card is harder to justify for travelers who:

Rarely fly American Airlines

Don't use airport lounges

Prefer flexible points currencies

Won't use American Airlines Vacations or the new lifestyle benefits

Related: Is the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard worth it?

Bottom line

The refreshed Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard is still, at its core, an Admirals Club card — but American and Citi are giving frequent flyers more reasons to use it throughout the rest of their trip.

The new statement credits, expanded Loyalty Point bonuses and Omni and Avis benefits make the card more rewarding than before, even after accounting for the $100 annual-fee increase.

However, they do not change the fact that this card is built for American Airlines loyalists.

For frequent American Airlines flyers who value Admirals Club access, the refreshed card could be easier to justify. Travelers who prefer flexible rewards or are unlikely to use the new credits may get broader value from another premium travel card.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.

Apply here: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®