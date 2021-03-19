Spring travel makes a comeback: Here are the best cards to pay for it
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As more people get vaccinated, travel is on a lot of people’s minds — especially millennials.
A recent Tripadvisor survey found that 58% of millennial respondents are planning a trip in spring 2021. And of American respondents who are planning a trip for spring on Tripadvisor, around one-third are searching for international destinations while the rest are searching for domestic trips to take.
Tripadvisor data shows nearby destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean are the fastest-growing destinations this spring since many people are understandably itching to escape cold temperatures for a sandy beach and warm breeze.
Related: A country-by-country guide to Caribbean reopenings
Traveling right now is a highly personal decision. Many Caribbean destinations are still under high-risk advisories from the CDC and only around 10% of the U.S. population is vaccinated at the time of writing. But if you are comfortable traveling and can take the necessary precautions, you could find deals for cheap flights and hotels right now.
Want more from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
Best cards for spring 2021 travel
If you are gearing up for a spring trip, which card should you use? These cards have annual fees under $100, solid sign-up bonuses and benefits that make them great options for travel purchases right now.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. TPG values this bonus at $1,200.
Earning rate: 5x on Lyft (through March 2022), 2x on groceries (on up to $1,000 per month through April 2021), 2x on travel and dining, 1x on everything else.
Why it’s a great card for spring 2021 travel: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best travel cards out there. It has a great sign-up bonus and earns on dining and travel — two incredibly broad categories that allow you to earn valuable Ultimate Rewards points on a lot of different expenses. But what’s great about the CSP for spring 2021 travel is the flexibility in its redemption options. You can redeem points by transferring to partners — great for business-class fares and award sales — or redeem them for travel at a 25% bonus through the Chase travel portal — great for booking cheap cash flights and hotels.
Related: Chase Sapphire Preferred card review
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 Capital One miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. TPG values this bonus at $840 (not provided by the issuer).
Earning rate: 2x on every purchase.
Why it’s a great card for spring 2021 travel: The Capital One Venture earns 2x miles on every purchase, which makes it a great option for everyday spending since you don’t have to worry about bonus categories. When it comes to redemption options, you can transfer to 13 airline and two hotel partners, but you can also redeem miles at a fixed value for eligible travel expenses as a statement credit up to 90 days after you make the purchase. This is great when you are wanting to redeem points for things aside from airfare or hotels — car rentals, bus tickets, taxis, travel agent purchases and more.
Related: Capital One Venture card review
Citi Premier® Card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. TPG values this bonus at $1,020.
Earning rate: 3x on air travel, hotels, gas stations, supermarkets and restaurants (including takeout).
Why it’s a great card for spring 2021 travel: The Citi Premier has a stellar earning structure that beats even the ultra-premium Chase Sapphire Reserve. Whether you’re looking to earn rewards on gas purchases for a road trip, hotel costs or airfare, the Citi Premier has you covered. Additionally, you can redeem purchases by transferring to partners or through the Citi portal at 1 cent each. And if you end up booking a hotel stay this spring that costs more than $500, you can get a $100 annual credit for the reservation.
Related: Citi Premier card review
Bottom line
While the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet, many are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and hope to travel this spring. If you are among those who feel comfortable doing so and can meet the necessary vaccine, testing and/or quarantine requirements of your selected destination, a spring break trip isn’t out of the question. Just make sure you’re using the right card when making your travel plans.
Related: Where you can go once you are vaccinated: A country-by-country guide
Featured photo by Roberto Moiola/Sysaworld/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.