Have a trip to Mexico coming up? The CDC says you should cancel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the world closed around us, Mexico quickly became a popular hot spot for U.S. citizens seeking a respite from COVID-19 (and its policies) in the United States.
With its proximity to the U.S., cheap flights and lax entry requirements, Americans flooded popular destinations like Cancun, Tulum, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its recommendation for travel to Mexico in light of the worsening global health crisis.
We’ll break down the advisory change and what you need to know if you have travel to Mexico booked. This guide will be updated as more information becomes available.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter!
In This Post
CDC advisory
The CDC has now assigned Mexico a Level 4 “very high” COVID-19 designation and said that “all travel” to the country should be avoided.
The CDC recommends that travelers who still plan to travel to Mexico should get tested for coronavirus one to three days before travel to Mexico and again one to three days before departure back to the U.S. Upon return to the U.S., the CDC recommends another test three to five days after travel. The CDC also recommends that you stay home for seven days after travel, or for a full 10 days if you don’t get tested.
The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico
More than 100,000 people have died in Mexico since the start of the pandemic, trailing only behind the U.S., Brazil and India. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, the country recently crossed the grim threshold of more than 1 million positive cases.
“The number of increase in cases and deaths in Mexico is very worrisome,” WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, according to Reuters. “This shows Mexico is in bad shape.” The WHO confirmed more than 11,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Dec. 3.
Related: Guide to where you can get a COVID-19 test for travel
Traveling to Mexico
To be clear, Mexico is not an outlier in this situation.
The CDC added “do not travel” advisories to dozens of countries around the world, including Greece, Liechtenstein and Chile.
But perhaps no country has been visited more by U.S. citizens during the pandemic than Mexico, and with winter coming, the odds are high the trend could continue.
A report from Airlines for America found that Mexico was the “clear leader” in international travel in October, and the bulk of those travelers were U.S. citizens. Even during the summer months, U.S. airlines scheduled thousands of flights to the country, according to data provided by Cirium.
Recently, the mayor of Austin, Texas, was criticized after vacationing in Cabo San Lucas even as he urged residents to stay home.
While some travelers I spoke to still planned to travel to Mexico, several say the CDC’s warning has spooked them.
“When I saw the CDC recommendation, I discussed with my son and youngest daughter and we agreed it is best to cancel,” said TPG reader Kelly S.
“We could be screwed completely if one of us contracted [COVID-19] while in Mexico, or if the borders suddenly closed, we wouldn’t be able to get home,” she said. “It’s an uncertain time, and being in a hospital in Mexico where insurance wouldn’t cover it — or stranded in Mexico if borders closed — were sobering thoughts.”
Things to know
Am I required to self-quarantine in Mexico?
Where some U.S. states and foreign countries require at least a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within a set period (usually 72 hours) or self-quarantine, Mexico requires none of that. Travelers to Mexico are not required to self-quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival into the country but may be subject to health screenings at airports and other points of entry.
Related: When will international travel return? A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
What’s open?
The Mexican government uses a “stoplight” system to determine what’s open and closed in its states.
The four metrics to determine the colors (green, yellow, orange and red) are the trend in numbers of new cases, hospital occupancy trends, current hospital occupancy rates and percentage of positive cases. According to the State Department, the whole state will be designated red if one indicator is red.
Fourteen states, including Mexico City and Baja California, are operating under “orange” conditions through Dec. 9. This means that hotels and restaurants are capped at 50% capacity while supermarkets will operate at 75% capacity. Malls, theaters and museums are limited to 25% capacity.
Fourteen states, including Oaxaca and Quintana Roo, are operating under the “yellow” designation. Public space is open, while enclosed public spaces can open with reduced capacity. Just two states — Campeche and Chiapas — are operating under the “green” designation.
Mask usage is required, and some municipalities have instituted a curfew. Finally, Mexico City has required businesses to implement QR codes that can trace and contact customers if they’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus.
What should I do if I have a trip planned?
Pay close attention to cancellation and rebooking policies. Many airlines allow new tickets to be changed or canceled for no fee. If rebooking, you may need to pay a difference between the original fare paid and the new fare. If you cancel, you’ll typically get flight credit that can be put toward a new reservation within a set period of time.
But unlike airlines, hotels and home rentals may not be as flexible with changes. As we reported earlier this fall, most major chains let their policies lapse at the end of September. New nonrefundable or prepaid bookings made with Hilton, Marriott and IHG, among other major chains, may be subject to the usual terms and conditions.
It appears that the lone exception is Hyatt. Most reservations booked after July 1 for arrival dates through July 31, 2021, can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours before arrival.
Is my airline blocking middle seats?
An empty seat is no longer a guarantee on many U.S. airlines that fly to Mexico (or anywhere else, for that matter). That means holiday travelers on most airlines won’t find empty middle seats and could potentially face completely sold out jets.
The lone exception is Delta Air Lines. Economy cabins won’t be booked above 70% capacity on any aircraft that Delta flies through at least March 31, 2021.
Even if you do decide to travel to Mexico, expect a crowded airport, especially on peak travel dates. Last month, travelers reported long lines with little crowd control at popular gateway destinations such as Cancun (CUN).
Related: Which US airlines are blocking middle seats?
Bottom line
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths spike in Mexico, travelers may decide to rethink winter trips to the country.
While the CDC has urged passengers to generally avoid nonessential travel, this new designation is the strongest language the agency has used yet about Mexico in recent months.
But despite the warnings, some travelers I spoke to said their trips were still on.
“The only thing that might change is people who were on the fence about traveling to Mexico might give it a second thought now that the CDC has stepped in,” said Meagan Drillinger, the Mexico correspondent for Travel Weekly and a TPG contributor.
“But, there’s a large majority of travelers who will continue to go.”
Featured photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.