Bali hopes to reopen to tourists by October — here’s what you need to know
We know it might seem like good news is hard to come by these days, but, well … we have some.
Bali, one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, is planning to reopen up to visitors between June and October, according to Reuters. There’s no official reopening date set as of yet, and it’s not clear if there will be restrictions on which international tourists can enter the country.
“A lot of people were previously very worried that Bali would be badly hit by COVID-19 as it’s the largest tourist destination in Indonesia,” Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, told Bloomberg. “But so far, the facts show a totally different picture.”
Indonesia’s total number of confirmed cases is over 20,160, according to Reuters, while Bali has reported fewer than 400 cases.
Along with Bali, Manado and Batam may be the first destinations where the Indonesian government eases restrictions and welcomes back tourists, according to Bloomberg.
As one of the major tourist destinations in the world, Bali is eager to bring back visitors. In 2019, 6.3 million people visited the island, up 3.6% from the year prior, according to Hotel Investment Strategies. And its economy is incredibly reliant on tourism.
Bali is just one of the many popular tourist destinations around the world planning on reopening to travelers in the coming weeks and months.
Greece, which originally planned to open to tourists on July 1, announced this week it would open two weeks ahead of schedule, although it will have tight restrictions on who is allowed to enter. Additionally, many of Mexico’s popular beach destinations — including Los Cabos, Cancún and the Riviera Maya — plan on reopening for travel this summer.
Only you can decide when you’ll be ready to take an international trip, though we recommend considering all the advisories; talking to your doctor; heeding the guidance of health and government officials; and familiarizing yourself with local travel restrictions.
Also, keep in mind that many restaurants and attractions will likely still be closed, or will be operating under a lot of restrictions, so your experience might not be exactly the way you imagined it. Additionally, a global Level 4 health advisory is still in effect for the U.S., advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.
If things change and you do decide to book a trip this summer, be mindful of both hotel and airline cancellation and rebooking policies. Many airlines have shifted to temporarily allow travelers to book new flights now and cancel for a refund or travel credit later, often with the ability to make changes within the next year and even into 2021. You should also consider protecting your trip with a travel insurance policy that allows you to cancel for any reason.
