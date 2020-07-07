The easy trick to save money when dining out or ordering in from your favorite restaurants
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We love an easy way to earn points and miles here at The Points Guy, and a new promotion just popped up that piqued our interest.
You likely already know about the recent Amex Offer where you can get up to $50 back after spending at small businesses. But now, there’s even more to be excited about. American Express, which owns restaurant reservation-booking system Resy, is offering cardholders a chance to earn cash back from their favorite restaurants.
If you haven’t signed up for our newsletter yet, you’re missing out on tips to help you up your travel game.
All you have to do is enroll your eligible card — such as the American Express® Gold Card, one of our top picks for the best dining credit cards — by July 26. You’ll earn $5 back in a statement credit up to 10 times just by ordering takeout or make a reservation at available (and open) restaurants on the platform. You can get the statement credit back up to 10 times, meaning you can easily get back $50 just by ordering takeout or going out to eat.
The promotion lasts through Sept. 20, so start acting now to get as much money back as you can.
For more easy points and miles hacks like this, read our Beginner’s Guide.
Some notable restaurants we found offering takeout options or reservations on Resy include Pasquale Jones, Wayla and even Carbone, arguably one of the best restaurants in New York City. Take advantage of this promotion, and it’s almost like you’re getting paid to eat — that’s always a win in our book.
While the world slowly starts to reopen again and we all have our eye on future travel, as well as activities such as going out to eat, it’s important to remember that only you can make the extremely personal decision on whether or not you feel comfortable doing so. We recommend checking CDC guidelines and researching local travel restrictions.
You’ll also want to be sure to pay for your meal with one of our top cards for dining, such as the aforementioned American Express® Gold Card (4x), Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x) to earn points for future travel, whenever that may be.
Featured photo by Oscar Wong/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.