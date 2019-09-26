This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, American Airlines added online award bookings for Cathay Pacific flights. Now, AA is back again with another partner addition to its online booking system — albeit a much less significant one: Seaborne Airlines.
The San Juan-based Seaborne Airlines operates just four 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft to 11 destinations around the U.S. Virgin Islands. That makes this online booking addition great for hops around the northern Caribbean, such as from San Juan (SJU) to St. Thomas (STT). Since many of these flights are under 500 miles in length, awards price out at just 7,500 miles each way:
Unfortunately, this doesn’t make booking award flights from the U.S. mainland to these Caribbean destinations any easier. When I search award flights to a destination that American Airlines doesn’t serve, such as the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla, AA automatically breaks the award search into two different searches with each pricing separately. A message at the top notes that “additional mileage is required when using a MileSAAver award for this itinerary”:
Related: How to redeem miles with the American Airlines AAdvantage program
The 11 destinations that Seaborne Airlines currently serves are: Anguilla (AXA), Antigua (ANU), Tortola (EIS), Dominica (DOM), Santiago de los Caballeros (STI), San Juan (SJU), Nevis (NEV), St. Kitts (SKB), St. Maarten (SXM), St. Croix (STX) and St. Thomas (STT)
With this addition, there are now 18 partners that can be booked through AA.com, with almost all of them having been added in the last two years:
- Air Tahiti Nui — added Oct. 24, 2018
- Alaska Airlines
- British Airways
- Cape Air — added Dec. 6, 2018
- Cathay Pacific — added Sept. 19, 2019
- Etihad — added May 3, 2019
- Fiji Airways — added Sept. 18, 2018
- Finnair
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Iberia — added Jun. 12, 2017
- Japan Airlines — added July 11, 2019
- Malaysia Airlines — added Sept. 18, 2018
- Qantas Airways
- Qatar Airways — added Oct. 24, 2018
- Royal Jordanian Airlines
- S7 Airlines — added Dec. 6, 2018
- Seaborne Airlines — added Sept. 26, 2019
- SriLankan Airlines — added Oct. 24, 2018
This addition shortens the list of partners that can’t be booked online to just three airlines: China Southern Airlines, Interjet and LATAM Airlines.
Featured photo of Water Bay, St.Thomas by cdwheatley/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 50,000 miles are worth $700. In addition, you can earn 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) toward elite status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. As of July 23, 2017 this is the only card that offers Admirals Club lounge access so if you are an AA flyer this card might make sense for you. Aside from lounge access the primary cardholder will receive a Global Entry application fee credit every 5 years, first checked bag free for up to 8 travel companions on domestic itineraries and a 25% discount on eligible in-flight purchases on American Airlines flights.
- Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Admirals Club® membership for you and access for guests traveling with you
- Complimentary Admirals Club® lounge access for authorized users
- Earn 10,000 AAdvantage® Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 in purchases within the year
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 8 companions traveling with you on the same reservation
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 17.49% - 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.