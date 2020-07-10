This high-end hotel chain is offering a rare 20% bonus on gift cards
While there is some movement domestically, travel is still barely a blip of what it was just a few months ago.
Therefore, travel promotions on gift cards can be a win-win for both consumers and the companies that sell them. For travelers, you get a discount for future use while merchants get an instant cash infusion during a period when money isn’t exactly flowing.
We’ve even seen gift card offers from a variety of hotels, including big chains such as Marriott. Now, super-luxury chain Aman is joining the fray with a gift card offer of its own from now through July 31, 2020.
Aman gift card offer
Aman is selling gift cards with a 20% bonus through the end of the month. That means you can purchase a gift card in any $10 increment (up to $10,000), and you’ll receive a separate email with 20% on top of what you paid for. The gift card must be used within three years of issuance.
The additional value can only be used for new reservations booked directly, and notably cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, negotiated benefit or agreement.
However, you can use the gift card on any Aman experience – including spa treatments, dining, accommodations and more. Gift cards are valid at all Aman hotels and resorts, except for those in China.
While the inability to combine this offer with other advertised promotions is a downside, it may still make sense to take advantage of it for on-property use. For instance, if you can get a better deal online, you can still save the gift card for experiences, activities, food and more.
What’s it like staying at an Aman hotel?
Aman hotels are known in the travel world as being one of the best of the best. And they certainly don’t come cheap. Aman hotels regularly cost over $1,000 per night. Many Amans are part of the Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts program (you get access to Amex FHR by having The Platinum Card® from American Express) so even though it’s an expensive rate, you could potentially get some high-end perks to be included with your stay.
Of course, with this gift card deal, you’d be forgoing a third-party booking option.
Here are several TPG reviews of Aman properties around the world:
- Amankila, Bali review
- Amanyara, Turks and Caicos review
- Amanjiwo in Borobudur, Indonesia review
- Aman Summer Palace, Beijing review
- Amangiri in Utah review
Which credit card should I use to purchase?
Unfortunately, Aman doesn’t process gift cards themselves, so it’s doubtful that a purchase will code as a hotel or travel transaction (gift cards are sold and distributed by Buyatab Online Inc.). While it may not make sense to use a travel rewards credit card for this offer, you can certainly maximize your gift card purchase by using a card best for everyday spending.
That includes cards such as the Citi® Double Cash Card, which gives you 1% when you make a purchase and another 1% when you pay it off. Another solid option is the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, which earns 2x miles on everything.
Are there other hotel deals out there?
Many hotels are offering promotions to convince you to either stay now or invest in a gift card to travel later. Hyatt, for instance, announced their latest promotion for up to 25% off award redemptions. Elsewhere, luxury chain Six Senses is also offering a 20% bonus on gift cards – valid for three years from purchase.
Bottom line
If you’re considering a luxury travel experience in the future, Aman hotels should very well be near the top of your list. This gift card offer makes it ever-so-slightly more accessible, with a 20% bonus on whatever you spend.
Even if you decide a stay at an Aman is too rich for your tastes, you may consider dropping in for a spa treatment or a meal. Of course, investing your money into a travel company during this unprecedented time comes with risk.
Featured photo by Ravi Ghelani / The Points Guy.
