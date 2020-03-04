Ultra luxury Aman hotels to launch new, more affordable brand
Deep personal experiences. Sustainability. Life balance. Wellness. These are some of the touchstone values many travel brands are chasing these days. And, some hoteliers have concluded that it’s easier to custom build a concept for modern travelers than to morph an existing — and beloved — company into something new. That’s where Aman finds itself. After 32 years of sitting atop the luxury hotel landscape, it’s betting on the launch of sister brand, Janu.
According to an exclusive report by Bloomberg, each Janu property will top out around 120 guest rooms and will consist of midrise buildings of six to seven stories. Nightly rates can be expected to be around 30% less than what you’d find at Aman properties, which still means $1,000 or more per night in many locations.
Janu is a Sanskrit word meaning “soul” and Aman hopes that the new brand can “offer invigorating experiences and opportunities to make spirited connections and deeply personal statements in equally inspiring destinations,” according to its website.
Launching in 2022 with three destinations — Sveti Stefan, Montenegro; Tokyo, Japan; and Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia — Janu promises to be “progressive, experimental and innovative.” Note that each of those destinations is already, or soon will be, home to an Aman property.
Janu will lean on its predecessor’s experience delivering refined, top-notch service and combine it with a more heightened focus on social interaction. Whereas Aman properties are all about exclusivity and tranquility, Janu promises to be more lively and communal.
That’s heady stuff, but likely an incredibly appealing mantra to affluent, young travelers who eschew stodgy old-style luxury and yearn for authentic experiences that leave them feeling refreshed, recharged and with some sort of personal relationship with the place they visited.
Aman promises the new brand will focus on curated art and music experiences, group yoga sessions, distinct local experiences as well as meditation and spa services. The physical space will be a mix of meeting places and quiet corners accented with mood lighting and soundscapes.
What does all this mean for the traditional Aman traveler? That depends on what you’re looking for in your next getaway.
The company says, “If Aman is sanctuary, then Janu is connectedness.” If Aman is a “refined respite,” Janu is “energy and exploration.”
If those differentials pique your interest, and you’re looking to meet kindred spirits on your next journey, add one of Janu’s forthcoming destinations of Sveti Stefan, Tokyo or Al-Ula to your must-visit list.
