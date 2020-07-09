Some of our favorite U.S. hotels are on sale; Enjoy discounts, property credits and more
As the economy begins to reopen across much of the U.S, hotels that previously closed their doors due to low demand or local government regulations are preparing to welcome guests once again. While the demand for travel has rebounded slightly from its low point earlier this year, it still remains far below where it was this time last year.
Most major hotel chains have adopted strict new cleaning and sanitation standards to convince guests that it’s safe to travel, but many are going a step further and offering special promotions to celebrate their reopening. Here are some of the best deals you can get on hotels that have recently reopened or will be reopening in the coming weeks.
Stay Longer IN Paradise with Hilton Hotels
While many individual properties are offering reopening promotions, we’re also seeing many deals coming from the corporate side. Hilton’s “Stay longer in paradise” promotion offers a free night at the following rates:
- Stay 3 nights in the continental U.S, the Caribbean or Latin America and get a 4th night free
- Stay 4 nights in Hawaii and get a fifth night free.
This promotion is valid at most Hilton resort properties, just look out for the “Another day in paradise” text when searching for hotels to make sure your dates are valid.
Hilton has several other great offers right now too. The “dream away” promotion allows early checkin/late check out and up to 20% many properties. The “long weekender” package gives you 50% off the Sunday nights when you stay a Friday and a Saturday.
The Langham Hotels & Resorts
Langham Hotels is an international brand headquartered in London, with a few dozen luxury hotels around the world. Langham currently operates three hotels in the U.S, in addition to a property in Boston that’s closed for renovations and one under development in San Francisco:
- The Langham, New York Fifth Avenue (currently open)
- The Langham, Huntington, Pasadena (reopening date TBA)
- The Langham, Chicago (reopening July 10, 2020)
All three hotels will be participating in the “Safe Smart Summer at The Langham” promotion, which comes with the following benefits:
- 10% off the best available rate offered through September 7, 2020
- Complimentary parking
- $50 hotel credit for room bookings or a $100 hotel credit for suite bookings
These rates do not require any prepayment and are fully cancellable and refundable up to 24 hours before check-in. In addition to this promotion, The Langham has implemented strict cleaning procedures at all hotels including frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, installing hand sanitizer dispensers in common areas, temeprature checks for all guests, employees and vendors and more.
San Francisco Marriott Marquis
San Francisco hotels have stayed shut longer than in many other parts of the country, with many properties just beginning to reopen over the past few weeks. The city is also notorious for being one of the most expensive hotel markets in the country, which is why it’s important to take advantage of any deal you can find.
The San Francisco Marrriott Marquis is offering a 20% discount on weekend stays, which it defines as Thursday to Sunday night (inclusive). You can search for eligible rates directly at this link, or use promo code ADP when searching on the Marriott website.
Park Hyatt New York
The Park Hyatt New York is one of the most luxurious and aspirational points hotels in the country, as well as one of the best value redemptions of Hyatt points. The hotel, which is situated just a block south of Central Park, has been closed since late March. It will be reopening August 2, 2020, with a third-night free promotion dubbed “A Night On The Park.”
The promotion is valid for standard rooms only through September 3, 2020. It can’t be combined with other promotions, like the 20% off + free breakfast promotion running at most Hyatt hotels.
Andaz West Hollywood
The Andaz West Hollywood is one of Hyatt’s nicest properties in the Los Angeles area. It reopened in late June, and is also offering a third night free on eligible rates. While this offer isn’t listed under the hotel’s promotions page, it will appear when you search for stays of three nights or more on eligible dates.
W Chicago City Center
Chicago is home to two W Hotels, one along the lake and a recently renovated property in the center of the city just a few blocks west of Millenium Park. The W Chicago City Center is offering 30% off eligible rates through November 24, 2020 using promo code ADP. You can also search directly at this link.
Bottom line
Convincing people that it’s safe to travel is a daunting enough challenge on its own, but hotels also need to convince customers to open up their wallets during a recession. This challenge is especially difficult for hotels that have been closed for the last few months, which is why so many of them are offering special promotions to entice people to visit as they reopen.
