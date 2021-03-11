Alaska Airlines’ 4-route expansion includes 2 new cities
Alaska Airlines is adding two new cities to its map, part of a broader four-route expansion that will begin in June.
Both of the new destinations – Idaho Falls, Idaho (IDA), and Redding (RDD) in Northern California – will be from Alaska’s busiest hub in Seattle (SEA).
Alaska’s two other new routes are from Boise (BOI), where it’s already the top carrier in terms of the number of nonstop destinations offered. Alaska’s new service will be to Austin (AUS) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD).
Alaska Airlines says the Chicago route will give Boise customers a chance to connect to flights on new partner American Airlines, which operates a hub at O’Hare. Alaska and American announced a new West Coast-focused alliance in 2020 that is now taking shape. Additionally, on March 31, Alaska Airlines will formally join the Oneworld frequent-flier alliance that counts American as a founding member.
As for Alaska’s Boise-Austin flights, the airline says the service will “connect two capital cities with robust tech economies.” Alaska’s new partner American is growing in Austin, too – having announced 10 additional routes there on Thursday.
Overall, the routes will give Alaska a total of 28 daily departures to 12 cities from Boise.
“Alaska has long been Boise’s largest carrier and we’re excited to grow our presence with new eastward connections,” Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances, said in a statement.
Alaska’s new destinations of Idaho Falls and Redding continue a broader industry pandemic trend in which U.S. airlines have added new routes or boosted schedules to outdoor destinations that allow for social distancing.
“Both locations offer excellent outdoor opportunities, especially this summer as more and more travelers search for open spaces to spread their wings,” Alaska said in announcing the new cities.
Idaho Falls is near both the Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, while Redding sits in a part of California flush with outdoor recreation.
Service details of the new routes are below.
Boise-Austin
Begins June 17. One daily round-trip flight on Embraer E175 aircraft
Boise-Chicago O’Hare
Begins June 17. One daily round-trip flight on Embraer E175 aircraft
Seattle-Idaho Falls, Idaho
Begins June 17. One daily round-trip flight on Q400 turboprop aircraft
Seattle-Redding, California
Begins June 17. One daily round-trip flight on Q400 turboprop aircraft
