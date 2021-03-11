American Airlines doubles down on Austin with 10 new routes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Austin is hot — and I’m not just talking about the weather.
The city has recently seen a sharp and significant expansion in air service, both in the years leading up to the pandemic and in 2021.
On Thursday, American Airlines became the latest U.S. carrier to double down on the city, adding 10 year-round and seasonal routes to the fast-growing metropolis.
Stay up-to-date on airline and aviation news by signing up for our brand-new aviation newsletter.
The full list of new destinations is below, but highlights include service to Nashville (BNA), Las Vegas (LAS), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Washington Dulles (IAD). All four flights will eventually be operated twice daily, marking a big splash for American in its Austin boost.
Interestingly, Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, told TPG that American would prefer to fly from Austin to its Washington National (DCA) hub, but due to the perimeter rule there, the carrier is forced to serve the farther-from-downtown Dulles airport.
Unlike some of the carrier’s other leisure-focused network expansions during the pandemic, the Austin announcement is more about a long-term play.
“We were thinking about this move pre-pandemic. All the elements of the pandemic came together to help us launch service now. But we are certainly thinking long-term here. We are at the front-end of our growth in Austin,” Znotins said in an interview with TPG.
More: American CEO Doug Parker tells workers to ‘tear up’ furlough notices after new relief bill
Routes like Nashville and Raleigh will help American appeal to corporate customers traveling for business when that demand (eventually) returns.
But it’s not just about business-focused routes. The carrier is also launching three seasonal Saturday-only ones, to Aspen (ASE), Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico and Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) in Florida. There’ll also be year-round service to Tampa (TPA), Orlando (MCO) and other cities.
These destinations have been popular with pandemic-weary travelers seeking outdoor-friendly escapes with plenty of built-in social distancing.
With a healthy mix of routes, American is trying to appeal to flyers based in Austin looking for nonstop service across the country, both for work and for pleasure.
Related: Why does Washington’s Reagan National Airport have a ‘perimeter’
“Over time, we’ve seen Austin grow like crazy… There have been more nonstop flights added by other airlines. But we really want to differentiate ourselves for customers flying out of Austin. These nonstop flights will save them time, and we’ll offer them the American experience,” said Znotins.
Of course, offering nonstop flights is a big advantage for flyers headed to the cities American is adding. Furthermore, Znotins told TPG that the carrier is working with its loyalty and corporate sales teams to boost its Austin presence.
The Austin strategy is coming from the top brass of AA leaders. According to Znotins, “American’s chief revenue officer Vasu Raja has communicated very strongly that we need to have a coordinated approach on all the elements a passenger will value.”
For instance, the Austin Admirals Club at Gate 22 is open, despite the pandemic. American began reopening its lounges in June 2020 after shuttering them all in March. The carrier has since brought 24 clubs back online, including Austin, in another passenger-friendly boost for the city.
Related: The 9 best things to do in Austin
In addition to AA’s new, returning and existing Austin flights, the carrier is working closely with its two U.S.-based partners, Alaska and JetBlue, on codeshare routes.
American will add its AA code to four Alaska Airlines routes beginning May 6: AUS to San Diego (SAN); San Francisco (SFO), Portland (PDX) and Seattle (SEA).
American recently kicked off its Northeast alliance with JetBlue, which includes a New York-JFK to AUS codeshare.
AA isn’t the first airline to boost flights to Austin recently. Alaska, Allegiant Air, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue have all unveiled new routes to the city this year. Additionally, at the recent Raymond James conference, Delta President Glen Hauenstein told investors that the carrier plans to reinstate just two of its five focus cities, with Austin and Raleigh-Durham returning.
Cirium schedules show that Austin is already rebounding from the depths of the pandemic, with 156% more flights in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same time period in 2020. In fact, the second quarter of 2021 is down only about 10% compared to the highs of the second quarter of 2019, a testament to the market’s resilience despite the pandemic.
For now, Znotins isn’t ready to call Austin a “focus city,” even though it might be starting to resemble one.
“Austin has long been a connecting market for business travelers [who instead passed through Dallas or Houston]. If we went and started over, you probably would see a big hub in Austin. The city has basically grown under the radar,” Znotins added.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
The new service and codeshare routes will be on sale Monday, March 15, with the full list of new and expanded routes below.
|Destination
|Flights begin
|Equipment
|BNA
|
May 6, 1x/day and July 2, 2x/day
|Embraer 175
|LAS
|
May 6, 1x/day and June 3, 2x/day
|Boeing 737-800
|MCO
|
May 6, 1x/day
|Boeing 737-800
|MSY
|May 6, 1x/day
|Embraer 175
|RDU
|July 2, 1x/day and Aug. 17, 2x/day
|Embraer 175
|TPA
|
June 3, 1x/day
|Airbus A319
|IAD
|
Aug. 17, 2x/day
|Airbus A319
|ASE
|
June 5 – Sept. 4 (Saturdays only)
|CRJ-700
|SJD
|
June 5 – Aug. 14 (Seasonal extension; Saturdays only)
|Airbus A319
|VPS
|
June 5 – Aug. 14 (Saturdays only)
|Embraer 175
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.