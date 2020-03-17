This is where U.S. airlines are parking their planes during the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a massive toll on the world. It’s affecting everyone, including almost all businesses. Perhaps the hardest hit is the travel industry — and specifically the airlines.
As such, we’ve seen all the major U.S. airlines significantly scale back their flying. Some — like United — are still flying in the very short-term, but then plan to cut many routes. American and Delta, on the other hand, are both expediting route cuts, and have suspended many of these flights on incredibly short notice.
This presents a problem for these airlines. What are they supposed to do with all the planes that aren’t in the air? While some may go through heavy maintenance checks or other cabin reconfigurations, the airlines are trying to defer as many capital expenditures as possible. Thus, they’re choosing to store most of their planes in airports around the country.
American
As the world’s largest airline, American has a ton of planes. It’s now suspending all but three long-haul routes, so most of AA’s wide-body planes have nowhere to go.
Though the Oneworld-carrier has been keen on using widebodies for domestic flights, it’s still got a big surplus of these planes. Here at TPG, we’ve tracked the AA fleet, and noticed some patterns for where these planes are going to be stored.
As of Monday evening, our research found that American has so far sent (or plans to send) nine wide-bodies — three Airbus A330s, two Boeing 787s and two Boeing 777s — to be stored at the following airports:
- Airbus A330s in Pittsburgh (PIT)
- Boeing 787s in Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
- Boeing 777s in Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
Storing planes in Tulsa makes sense for American since it has a large maintenance facility there. In the past, it’s also stored planes in Roswell, New Mexico (ROW), so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of its planes ferried there in the near future.
In fact, last summer, AA retired its remaining fleet of MD-80s in Roswell. (I had the chance to participate in that retirement celebration, so you can read up more about the Roswell plane storage facility here). Therefore, I wouldn’t be shocked to see some of the soon-to-be retired Boeing 757 and 767s headed there.
Pittsburgh might seem a bit random for storing planes but ever since American dropped this legacy US Airways mega-hub, there’s been ample space at the airport. There’s even a maintenance facility for the Airbus A320 family of jets there.
Delta
Delta’s also been quick to announce dramatic route cuts in response to the decreased demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s suspending all flying to continental Europe, along with some domestic routes. DL primarily uses the Boeing 767 for its European flying, along with the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777, so there’s going to be a lot of idle widebodies.
So it’s no surprise that the airline is sending these planes to storage. Currently, there are 767s, A330s headed to Birmingham, Alabama (BHM), as well as Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona (MZJ). We’ve also seen some narrowbodies on their way to Cincinnati (CVG) for storage.
Specifically, over through Tuesday morning, we’re seeing these airports receive the following number of planes.
|Aircraft
|Birmingham (BHM)
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|Pinal Airpark (MZJ)
|Airbus A330
|7
|0
|13
|Airbus A350
|3
|0
|0
|Boeing 767
|10
|0
|8
|Boeing 777
|3
|0
|2
|Narrowbodies
|4
|1
|2
Pinal Airpark may seem like a random choice for where to park planes, but there’s actually a good reason for planes to sit in the Arizona heat — the low humidity of the high desert helps prevent corrosion. Plus, there’s much more space in the Southwest, so there’s plenty of room for large planes at these facilities.
United
United was among the first to make big cuts related to the coronavirus outbreak, but it has not yet detailed plans like American and Delta to park large numbers of its aircraft. But, that could come as soon as today, when the airline says it will unveil cuts that will halve the size of the airline in April and May.
There are some UA widebodies already in Xiamen undergoing Polaris and Premium Plus retrofits, but those were already out-of-service before the massive route cuts.
We’ll be sure to update this story when we learn more about United’s plans to park its fleet.
Bottom line
This is a time of great uncertainty across the country. Though people and businesses everywhere are suffering, the airlines are particularly in trouble.
With barely any demand (or government permission) for many international routes, the airlines are cutting their losses and suspending routes. But there’s no room to just keep hundreds of planes sitting at the nation’s largest airports. Therefore, American, Delta and United are all scrambling to find places to park their jets, including in the desert.
This story was accurate as of time of reporting, and it will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
Featured image by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
