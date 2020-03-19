Air Canada, WestJet slash US flights to slow coronavirus spread
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air Canada and WestJet are moving to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by slashing flights to the U.S. and other countries.
Montreal-based Air Canada will suspend service to all but 13 of its 53 U.S. destinations starting April 1, the airline said Wednesday. Airports it will continue to serve are: Boston (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), New York LaGuardia (LGA), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SEA), Seattle (SEA), Washington Dulles (IAD) and Washington National (DCA).
Air Canada could make further reductions to its U.S. schedule based on demand or “government edicts,” it said. Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to temporarily close their border to all but cargo and essential travel.
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
While the reductions to Air Canada’s U.S. flying are drastic, they leave more flights in schedules than some of its competitors. WestJet will suspend all international flights, including those to the U.S., for 30 days beginning March 22.
Air Transat, Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines are all halting flights entirely for the duration of the pandemic. Air Transat and Sunwing primarily cater to leisure travelers, while Porter caters to business travelers who want to fly to Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ).
Air Canada will also cut its international network of 101 destinations back to just Delhi (DEL), Frankfurt (FRA), Hong Kong (HKG), London Heathrow (LHR), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Tokyo during April. Domestically in Canada, the airline will cut its network to 40 airports, down from 62.
Related: Porter Airlines to suspend flights until June 1
Airlines around the world are cutting schedules or suspending operations outright. Delta Air Lines will reduce capacity by 70%, Lufthansa has grounded more than 90% of its aircraft and Qantas is suspending all international flying amid other cuts.
“This is obviously a terrible crisis, the most severe we have ever had,” said International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac on Tuesday. The industry organization is calling on governments around the world to provide at least $200 billion in aid to support airlines through the crisis.
Air Canada’s cuts, in a way, exemplify how quickly COVID-19 has changed the airline industry. Just over two months ago, the airline feted the roll out of its first Airbus A220 in Montreal, with CEO Calin Rovinescu celebrating the Canadian ingenuity and engineering that went into the new jet that was due to open a “huge possibility of new routes.”
Related: Airlines face ‘critical’ threat from coronavirus-related cash crunch
View this post on Instagram
Checking out Air Canada’s first A220 ✈️ #avgeek
A post shared by Ned Russell (@airbus777) on
All four of the carrier’s A220-300s are scheduled to fly through at least March 20, according to FlightAware.com. Whether they continue to fly once the latest schedule cuts are implemented on April 1 remains to be seen.
Air Canada intends to “incorporate the A220” into its continuing operations, a spokesperson told TPG.
Featured image by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.