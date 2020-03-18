United States and Canada to limit access across border
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This time last Friday, I was getting ready to cross the land border from Quebec to Vermont, after a week of skiing at Mont Tremblant (which, like many other resorts, is now closed). There was no line at the U.S. checkpoint, and certainly no mention of coronavirus when we approached the window — just the usual import and agriculture questions, reminding us not to bring fruit and certain other products back into the United States.
Soon, according to President Donald Trump, that border — and other checkpoints between the United States and Canada — will be closed, to leisure travelers like you and me.
There’s been a dizzying amount of travel news over the past 24 hours, but we’ve certainly seen a common theme — authorities at every level are working to limit any opportunity for people to interact, by canceling flights, closing borders and even keeping citizens in their homes.
While details are very light at the moment, the announcement will likely affect the entire northern border, along with the eastern border between Alaska and Canada. We’ll continue to update this story as it develops — in the meantime, visit our coronavirus landing page for more on how the outbreak is changing travel around the world.
Featured image of Mont Tremblant in Canada by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.