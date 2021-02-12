5 helpful credit card perks for Valentine’s Day shopping
Cupid is in the air and that means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s also the first big-spending holiday of 2021. From using credit card rewards and perks on a romantic evening to shopping through an online portal for your sweetheart’s rose bouquet, we take a look at five useful benefits offered by credit cards for your Valentine’s Day purchases.
In This Post
Use the American Express® Gold Card dining credit
Whether you’re spending a romantic evening at home on Valentine’s Day or going out for a social distancing dinner, the American Express® Gold Card will save you money on your special meal. Beyond impressive earning rates of 4x Membership Rewards points on worldwide dining and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1x at U.S. supermarkets), the Amex Gold includes an up to $120 annual dining statement credit ($10 per month) when you pay with your card at merchants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations. The card has a $250 annual fee (see rates & fees).
If you don’t frequently dine at any of the restaurants mentioned, the monthly $10 credit works for takeout and delivery at Grubhub and Seamless as well. Just don’t forget to register beforehand. On top of the dining credit, cardholders will also receive a new $10 monthly credit (up to $120 in annual Uber Cash) that can be used for Uber Eats orders in the U.S. (Must add the card to the Uber app to receive this benefit)
Spoil them with a hotel stay
While your regular travel habits may have been put on hold, that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil your valentine with a night of room service and pampering at a local hotel. Many hotel cobranded cards come equipped with a free night award when you meet the minimum spend requirements, although you may need to wait several weeks to see the free night in your account.
Rather than wait for the free night to arrive, you can book any hotel with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and then “pay” with your miles to eliminate the hotel purchase from your statement. You can redeem Venture miles at a flat 1 cent apiece for a statement credit against any eligible travel purchases (including hotel and Airbnb stays) you’ve made with the card in the last 90 days. If a quick getaway isn’t in your plans, these miles can also be redeemed for restaurant delivery and streaming services.
Save and earn with Amex Offers
If you don’t know about Amex Offers, it’s never too late to familiarize yourself with these great deals that are linked to your American Express cards. Amex Offers allow you to save money or earn valuable Membership Rewards points with many shopping, dining and travel brands. Once you’ve added the targeted Amex Offers to your American Express cards, you don’t have to do anything else but make purchases with your card at those merchants.
From flower retailers such as 1-800-Flowers to big department stores like Macy’s and luxury fashion retailers like Jimmy Choo, there’s bound to be an Amex Offer that will save you cash or earn you valuable transferable points this Valentine’s Day. To tack on even more savings, don’t forget to use a shopping portal for your online purchases.
Plan something special
If you’re in the market this Valentine’s for something a bit more grand, such as an engagement ring or a high-ticket item, you may want to consider a card with a promotional 0% APR offer to help ease your financial burden. Of course, as always, we strongly recommend you pay the balance off before the promotional period expires in order to avoid paying any interest. Moreover, you can earn valuable rewards or cash back on your special Valentine’s Day purchases.
If you plan on paying the entire purchase off in full right away, you might also consider cards with limited-time elevated welcome offers, and earn a heap of cash back or points from the sign-up bonus, which usually requires a few thousand dollars in spending.
Check for Visa and Mastercard deals
You may not even know it, but you may have a Visa or Mastercard that offers extra perks and luxury benefits such as rental car insurance, discounts at luxury hotels, concierge services and purchase protection if your high-priced item is lost or stolen. Visa and Mastercard, the two largest and most widely accepted credit card payment networks in the U.S., feature their own benefits programs on some of their premium cards.
For example, some cards with the Visa Signature and Mastercard World Elite designation — like the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Citi Prestige® Card — feature extra perks for cardholders such as VIP tickets, fine dining experiences and beyond. You could save 15% off a basket of goodies at Harry & David by using your Visa card or RSVP for a celebrity cooking class with Mastercard’s Priceless Cities program from the comfort of your home.
The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
Valentine’s Day can get expensive quickly but you don’t have to spend a ton on this romantic day to make it special. By strategizing a bit with your credit card perks, you can generate extra rewards points, deliver a memorable experience or produce valuable savings on your holiday purchases.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.
Featured photo by Syda Productions/Shutterstock.
