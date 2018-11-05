Should You Downgrade Your Amex Platinum to the New Amex Gold Card?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The newly revamped American Express® Gold Card was the leading news in October with the lucrative bonus spend categories and unique perks capturing consumer’s attention. As a holder of The Platinum Card® from American Express, I’ve spent the last few days comparing the benefits and costs of each card in order to decide if downgrading to the new Gold Card made sense. Today, I’ll cover the benefits lost and gained with such a downgrade and provide a recommendation on whether to hold or downgrade your Amex Platinum card.
Let’s start by making one thing clear: If you do decide to downgrade your Platinum card, you need to close it and then open an American Express Gold Card rather than call Amex and request a downgrade. A product change will not entitle you to the welcome for the Gold Card, and you don’t want to miss out on that. The publicly available welcome bonus is 35,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. You can however score 50,000 points if a friend or colleague refers you for the card (offer subject to change at anytime).
Let’s take a look at both cards and compare the bonus spend categories, perks and cost of each card. For each category I’ll recommend downgrading or keeping the Platinum card.
Bonus Spend Categories
|Platinum Card
|Gold Card
|5X airfare direct from airlines
|4X Restaurants worldwide
|5x airfare and prepaid hotels from amextravel.com
|
4X US Supermarkets ($25,000 per year; then 1X)
|
3x Airfare direct from airlines or via Amextravel.com
You aren’t going to make much headway in earning rewards with everyday spend by using the Platinum card. 1X on all purchases that isn’t airfare from airlines or hotels from amextravel.com doesn’t make it a winning card to carry every day. On the other hand, the Gold Card offers industry best 4X transferable points at restaurants worldwide and supermarkets in the US where a large portion of the typical household’s spend goes each month. 3X on airfare obviously isn’t 5X, but it means you are not completely missing out on a good rewards boost when carrying the Gold Card.
Verdict: Downgrade to the Gold Card.
Perks
Both cards do a great job of making one feel a bit elite with their metal makeup and shaving a few dollars off some of your typical expenditures with perks covering a wide range of merchants and habits. Here’s a pretty comprehensive list of all the perks each card offers:
|Platinum Card
|Gold Card
|$200 annual Uber credit
|$120 annual dining credit ($10/month at participating restaurants)
|$100 Saks credit ($50/6 months)
|$100 annual airline credit
|$200 airline credit
|2X points and $100 credit on The Hotel Collection stays
|Delta SkyClub Access when flying Delta same day
|$1,250 carryon and $500 checked baggage insurance
|Priority Pass Membership
|Amex Centurion Lounge Access
|$100 Global Entry/TSA Precheck credit
|Access to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts
|Hilton Gold Status
|Free Boingo WiFi membership
|Platinum Concierge Service
It’s not much of a competition when you look at everything you’re going to get from the Platinum card. As an Atlanta-based Delta flyer myself, I use SkyClub access on almost every trip to the airport and routinely find myself in Priority Pass and Amex Centurion Lounges around the US and the world. Add in everything else shown and it would be hard for a regular traveler to lose a lot of the perks associated with the Platinum AMEX.
Verdict: Keep the Platinum Card
Annual Fee
The Platinum card currently has a $550 annual fee (see rates & fees) and the Gold Card a $250 annual fee (see rates & fees). If you maximize the Platinum Uber, Saks and airline credits you are at $500 in free spend leaving a net fee of $50. Add in lounge access every time I go to almost any airport in the world, and I am easily in the clear to the tune of hundreds of dollars a year.
If you maximize the $120 dining credit and $100 airline credit on the Gold Card, you are almost back up to the $250 annual fee making 4X spend at restaurants and at US supermarkets a bonus that can reward you more than you’ve spent to keep the card on an annual basis. The decision here really comes down to how much you travel and if you really feel like you can maximize the benefits of the Amex Platinum card. If you are a leisure traveler a few times a year, I think the American Express® Gold Card can make a lot of sense over the Platinum. If you’re a road warrior, the Platinum card is almost a must have.
Verdict: Keep Platinum Card
Bottom Line
Coming in to this analysis my gut said it might make sense to downgrade to the Gold card. A quick review of all the perks I use associated with the Platinum card, laid out in one chart for me to read for the first time in a year or so, quickly reversed my opinion. I think the right call is to keep my Platinum. I would love to earn 4X on dining and US supermarket spend, but not at expense of losing all the travel perks and 5X earnings on airfare with the Platinum card.
The leaves only one real problem for me: deciding which personal card from American Express to close in order to open the American Express Gold Card. I’ve already reached limit of personal cards Amex will issue me.
What about you? If you’re an occasional traveler who spends most of their time in your hometown, the Gold Card makes a ton of sense. Save money when you dine out, and earn plenty of extra points on groceries and dining to help make that next vacation more achievable.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, click here.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.