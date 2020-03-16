Reader credit card question: Best luxury cards based on annual fee and authorized user fees
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: Every Monday, we answer your credit card questions. If you would like to ask us a question, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
TPG reader Adrienne recently emailed us, asking for a comparison of premium travel rewards cards that includes the annual fee and authorized user fees:
In order to do a true cost comparison for my family, I will need a card for me and my husband. Do you have a comparison among the luxury cards that shows the annual fee AND any additional fees for additional cards?Adrienne
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
We have a guide to the credit cards with the greatest value for authorized users that provides a deep analysis of benefits and fees for both the primary cardholder and authorized users. So, for today’s reader credit card question, I’ll compare the annual fee, authorized user fees and authorized user benefits across the following premium travel rewards cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Citi Prestige® Card
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
For all the cards in this article, authorized user cards earn the same number of points as the primary cardholder. However, authorized users may not get elite status benefits, baggage allowances, statement credits and other perks. So, let’s take a look at the benefits that are afforded to authorized users on select premium travel rewards cards.
In This Post
Comparing premium travel rewards cards for authorized users
|Card
|Annual fee
|Authorized user annual fee
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|$550 (see rates & fees)
|$175 for up to 3 additional Platinum cards, then $175 per additional Platinum card (see rates & fees)
None for additional Gold cards (see rates & fees)
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|$550
|$75
|Citi Prestige Card
|$495
|$75
|Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
|$450
|None for up to 10 authorized users
|Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card
|$550 (see rates & fees)
|$175 for each additional Delta Reserve Card (see rates & fees)
None for additional Delta Platinum Cards (see rates & fees)
|The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|None (see rates & fees)
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|None (see rates & fees)
The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. But, you may be able to snag an elevated welcome bonus using the CardMatch tool (targeted offer; subject change at anytime).
Annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
Authorized user annual fee: $175 for up to 3 additional Platinum cards, then $175 per additional Platinum card; none for additional Gold cards (see rates & fees)
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates as the primary cardmember
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application credit
- Travel and shopping protections (based on card type)
- Hotel and rental-car elite status (additional Gold cards aren’t eligible)
- Access to the American Express Global Lounge collection with the same entry privileges as the primary cardmember (additional Gold cards aren’t eligible)
- Access to Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program (additional Gold cards aren’t eligible)
Related reading:
- The Platinum Card from American Express review
- Why you should add authorized users on your Amex Platinum
- 10 things to do when you get the Amex Platinum
- Maximizing benefits with the Amex Platinum Card
Apply here: The Platinum Card from American Express
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
Annual fee: $550
Authorized user annual fee: $75
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates, shopping and travel protections as the primary cardmember
- Priority Pass Select membership with the same privileges as the primary cardholder
- At least 12 months of complimentary DashPass, although the subscription period will begin and end based on when the first user (primary or authorized user) activates the subscription
Related reading:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card review
- Here’s how the new Chase card perks apply to authorized users
- 4 things to do once you get your Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve
Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve
Citi Prestige Card
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 ThankYou Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases within three months of account opening
Annual fee: $495
Authorized user annual fee: $75
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates and shopping protections as the primary cardmember
- Priority Pass Select membership with the same privileges as the primary cardholder
- Fourth night free reservations can be made in the authorized users’ name. However, they must be made by the primary cardmember and will count against the primary cardholder’s two per calendar year allowance.
Related reading:
- Citi Prestige Card review
- Citi Prestige 5x earnings: How to get the most out of ‘dining’ and ‘airfare’ categories and beyond
- Citi Prestige vs. Citi Premier
- The dwindling appeal of the Citi Prestige Card: Why other premium cards are better
CITI® / AADVANTAGE® EXECUTIVE WORLD ELITE™ MASTERCARD®
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 AAdvantage miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening
Annual fee: $450
Authorized user annual fee: None for up to ten authorized users
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates and inflight discount as the primary cardmember
- Access to American Airlines’ Admirals Clubs when on same-day travel with American Airlines or American’s partners for you and either immediate family members or up to two guests (does not include access to American Airlines partner lounges).
Related reading:
- Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard credit card review
- Choosing the best credit card for American Airlines flyers
- The ultimate guide to American Airlines Admirals Club access
Apply here: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card
Welcome bonus: Earn up to 100,000 Delta miles 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMS): Earn 80,000 miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus earn an additional 20,000 miles after your first anniversary of card membership. This offer expires on Apr. 1, 2020.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
Authorized user annual fee: $175 for each additional Delta Reserve Card, but none for additional Delta Platinum Cards (see rates & fees)
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates as the primary cardmember
- Travel and shopping protections (based on card type)
- Complimentary access Centurion Lounges when flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight booked on a U.S.-issued American Express charge or credit card. Bring up to two guests for $50 each per visit. (additional Delta Platinum Cards aren’t eligible)
- Complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs when traveling on a same-day Delta-marketed or operated flight. Get access for $39 per person, per visit when traveling on a Delta partner airline flight that is not marketed or operated by Delta. Bring up to two guests or immediate family for $39 per person, per visit. (additional Delta Platinum Cards aren’t eligible)
Related reading:
- Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card review
- Choosing the best credit card for Delta flyers
- Delta Platinum vs. Delta Reserve
Apply here: Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card
The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Welcome bonus: 150,000 Hilton points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership
Annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
Authorized user annual fee: None (see rates & fees)
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates, shopping protections and travel protections as the primary cardmember
- Up to $100 property credit when you use your card to book an eligible two-night minimum stay at Waldorf Astoria or Conrad properties
Related reading:
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire credit card review
- 7 reasons to get the Amex Hilton Aspire card
- Choosing the best Hilton credit card for you
- Hilton Surpass vs. Hilton Aspire
Apply here: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Welcome bonus: 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. This offer ends on Apr. 8, 2020.
Annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
Authorized user annual fee: None (see rates & fees)
Benefits for authorized users:
- Same earning rates, shopping protections and travel protections as the primary cardmember
- Up to $100 Marriott Bonvoy property credit when you use your card to book an eligible two-night minimum stay at The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis
Related reading:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card review
- 7 things to do when you get the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex
- Is the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex worth the $450 annual fee?
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless vs. Bonvoy Brilliant
Apply here: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Other options for authorized users
Adrienne didn’t specify why she wanted to add her spouse as an authorized user. So, it’s difficult to determine what benefits she is hoping to extend to her spouse as well as whether they might be better off each getting a card. But, here are some other options that may work better for some couples.
Each sign up for a card
It may make sense for both individuals to apply for cards if the benefits provided by both cards can justify the annual fees. For example, one person could apply for a cobranded hotel credit card and the other could apply for a cobranded airline card. Or, one person could apply for a Chase card and the other could apply for an Amex card.
The card’s benefits and your lifestyle may justify both individuals having the same card. For example, it could make sense for both individuals to have their own Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card if you can use both airline fee credits and resort credits. Plus, both individuals can utilize Hilton Diamond elite status and Priority Pass Select membership when traveling separately.
Related reading: Cards currently offering welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more
Spouse uses mobile wallet card
I’m able to make purchases on my husband’s account using cards of his that are stored in my mobile wallet. So, if you’re mostly looking to boost your earning rates, this may be an option. However, many merchants still don’t offer mobile payments and some merchants, including airlines, may require that your name match the one on the card — so this isn’t a perfect solution.
Related reading: How do mobile wallets code for credit card bonus categories?
Consider a mid-tier travel rewards card
If you’re looking to share a travel rewards card without any authorized user fees, you may want to consider a mid-tier card like the Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Green Card. All of these cards offer modest earning along with a modest annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and no fees for authorized users (see rates and fees for the Amex Green Card).
The information for the Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related reading: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Citi Premier: Which mid-tier travel card is better?
Bottom line
Before adding an authorized user to your card, it’s a good idea to consider your options. If there’s a fee to add an authorized user, you should decide whether the benefits offered to the authorized user are worth it. You may also want to consider whether it would make more sense for the potential authorized user to instead sign-up for their own card — especially if the card offers valuable credits, free nights and a sizeable welcome bonus.
Related guides
- Two-player mode: Credit card strategies for couples
- Credit cards with the greatest value for authorized users
- Will authorized user status help you build credit?
- As an authorized user, can I open my own account for the same card?
- Are authorized users covered by credit card travel insurance?
- What’s the difference between an authorized user and an employee card?
- Building credit history: Adding your kids as authorized users to your credit cards
- Best credit cards for families
- Why the Capital One Venture is the perfect credit card for your wedding and honeymoon
- Hilton Amex Aspire vs. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant
- Amex Platinum vs. Delta Reserve
Featured image by Ascent XMedia/Getty Images.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Green, click here.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.