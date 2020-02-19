Credit card showdown: Hilton Amex Aspire vs. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express offers two premium cobranded hotel credit cards: The Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Both cards carry $450 annual fees (see rates & fees and rates and fees, respectively) and come with similar benefits, such as automatic elite status and annual free-night certificates. Is one card better than the other?
Related: Hilton Aspire vs. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: Which card is best for traveling families
Let’s take a side-by-side look to see which should earn a place in your wallet.
In This Post
Main benefits and features
Here are the basics of each of these two cards in the major categories:
|Perk/benefit
|Hilton Amex Aspire
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant
|Annual fee
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|Welcome bonus
|150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply
|75,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
|Earning rates
|
|
|Credits
|
|Up to $300 in statement credits for purchases at participating Marriott hotels
|Elite status
|Automatic Hilton Honors Diamond status
|Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status
Earn Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status after spending $75,000 in a calendar year
|Free night certificates
|Annual free weekend night at almost any Hilton property worldwide after opening your account and on your card-opening anniversary each year.
Earn a second weekend night after spending $60,000 in a calendar year
|Annual free night (up to 50,000 points) after card renewal
|Other benefits
|
|
Welcome bonus
Hilton Amex Aspire: 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, 150,000 Hilton points are worth $900.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. That’s worth $600, based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
Winner: Hilton Amex Aspire. Although Hilton points are worth slightly less than Marriott points (0.6 cents apiece, compared to 0.8 cents apiece for Marriott points), the card’s welcome bonus is still worth $300 more. The Hilton Amex Aspire does require an additional $1,000 of spend within the same timeframe as the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, but there are plenty of ways to easily meet the higher minimum spend requirement even if you have low monthly expenses.
Earning
Hilton Amex Aspire: Earn 14 points per dollar spent at hotels in the Hilton portfolio. Based on TPG’s valuation of 0.6 cents per point, that’s an 8.4% return on spending. However, in actuality, the return on paid stays is even greater. Since the card comes with complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status and one of the benefits of that status is a 100% point bonus for Hilton stays (or 20 points per dollar at most Hilton properties), you’ll actually be earning a total of 34 points per dollar on most Hilton stays as a cardholder, meaning a 20.4% return. You’ll also earn 7 points per dollar spent (a 4.2% return) on flights booked directly with airlines or at amextravel.com, car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies (Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, E-Z, Fox, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt and Thrifty) and at U.S. restaurants; and 3x points (a 1.8% return) on all other spend with the card. Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: Earn 6 points per dollar at participating Marriott hotels, 3 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points per dollar points on all other purchases. With TPG’s valuations in mind, that’s essentially a return of 4.8% on Marriott purchases, 2.4% on restaurants and flights and 1.6% on everyday spending. Terms apply.
Winner: Hilton Amex Aspire. The Aspire Card has much more rewarding earning rates for bonus purchases than the Bonvoy Brilliant — or any other cobranded hotel card on the market.
Related reading: The best hotel credit cards for 2020
Redeeming
Hilton Amex Aspire: Although points can be redeemed for gift cards and transferred to airlines (at a roughly 10:1 ratio), you’ll get the most value out of your points by sticking with standard award nights. Since Hilton has a variable award chart, you should get fairly consistent value from your points year-round, although there’s nothing to stop a property from suddenly increasing their standard award price. An option worth considering when staying at top-tier properties is to use points to subsidize paid stays with the Points & Money option — this will get you an outstanding redemption value of up to 1 cent per point.
Related reading: Maximizing redemptions with Hilton Honors
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: Now that Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) are one, you can seamlessly redeem points toward free stays at more than 6,900 properties across 30 brands in 130 countries. The combined program has many sweet spots, including legacy SPG suites-only properties such as the St. Regis Maldives and the Al Maha in Dubai for 70,000-100,000 points per night. However, what makes Marriott points stand out the most from other hotel points currencies is that there’s also potential for some great value when turning points into airline miles. Marriott points can be transferred to 45 frequent flyer programs, mostly at a pretty solid 2.4:1 ratio, factoring in the 5,000-mile bonus given for every 60,000 points transferred. But be warned, this will all change on March 4, 2020, when Bonvoy category changes go into effect.
Related reading: Maximizing redemptions with the Marriott Bonvoy program
Related reading: Analyzing Marriott’s 2020 award category changes
Winner: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant. Whether you’re looking to redeem points for free stays or free flights, there are many ways to get tremendous value out of Marriott Bonvoy points.
Travel perks
What makes both cards shine the most are the extensive perks they offer.
Hilton Amex Aspire: The Aspire card comes with several statement credits which on their own more than offset the card’s annual fee. Each year, you’ll get a $250 Hilton resort statement credit which can be used toward room rates and taxes at hundreds of resorts around the world. Similar to that of The Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers up to a $200 annual credit, the card comes with an airline fee credit annually of up to $250 that can be used to offset checked bag fees, change fees, inflight food and beverage purchases and even some airline gift cards. Plus, you’ll get a $100 credit for incidentals when you book at least a two-night paid stay at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties through HiltonHonors.com/aspirecard (or over the phone and quote booking code ZZAAP1). You’ll receive one weekend night at almost any Hilton property worldwide after opening your account and again each year on your cardmember anniversary, and can earn a second weekend night by spending $60,000 on the card in a calendar year.
The card’s most valuable travel perk is automatic top-tier Hilton Honors Diamond status for the primary cardholder. Diamond status comes with perks like bonus points, executive floor lounge access, breakfast and room upgrades — and it’s worth about $2,000 annually, according to our estimation. Non-Hilton travel benefits include a Priority Pass membership (with guest privileges) and no foreign transaction fees.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: Each year, you’ll get up to $300 in statement credits for Marriott purchases charged to your card. As with the Aspire Card, the credit doesn’t only apply to incidentals but also room rates themselves. Primary cardholders receive automatic Gold Elite status and the ability to earn Platinum Elite after spending $75,000 in a calendar year. Gold status comes with upgrades to enhanced rooms and a 25% point bonus on hotel spending. Platinum status is much more coveted and includes perks like upgrades to suites, free breakfast and lounge access. Cardholders can fast-track a higher level of status with 15 complimentary elite qualifying night credits per year. The card also comes with an annual free-night award worth up to 50,000 points. Like many other premium cards, the Bonvoy Brilliant comes with a Priority Pass membership (with guesting privileges) and will reimburse you when you charge the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck to the card (up to $100). Other non-Marriott benefits include free enrollment in the Boingo Preferred plan, which gets you unlimited Wi-Fi access at airports and other locations around the world, and no foreign transaction fees (rates and fees)
Winner: Hilton Amex Aspire. Although both cards offer highly lucrative travel benefits, the Aspire Card comes with more valuable statement credits and free-night certificates. Plus, cardholders receive top-tier elite status without having to reach any minimum spend.
Other benefits
Since both are premium Amex cards, the rest of the benefits from the Aspire Card and Bonvoy Brilliant are practically identical. They include access to Amex Offers and newly improved travel protections like trip cancellation and interruption insurance and trip delay insurance, as well as purchase protection benefits like extended warranty and return protection.
Related reading: Amex trip insurance changes are now in effect
Winner: Tie.
Which one should you choose?
The right card for you ultimately depends on which hotel chain you’re more loyal to. The Hilton Amex Aspire and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant are Hilton’s and Marriott’s best of the best (respectively). If you’re not loyal to either brand, you’ll probably want to pick the Aspire Card for the better earning rates and superior travel benefits, like top-tier elite status, a resort credit, airline-fee credit and $100 property credits for every two-night stay.
Nevertheless, you could make a case for carrying both cards, given how easy it is to offset the Bonvoy Brilliant’s annual fee with perks like the annual statement credit and annual free-night certificate.
For more on the Hilton Amex Aspire card:
- The only card you need for your next Hilton stay: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire credit card review
- 7 reasons to get the Amex Hilton Aspire card
- How to maximize the Hilton Amex Aspire card
For more on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card review
- What’s covered by the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant’s $300 credit?
- Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire Card, please click here.
Featured image of the Conrad Bora Bora by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.