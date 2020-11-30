How to get to Los Cabos on points and miles
Lately, it seems like everyone’s going to Mexico. Sure, it’s one of the few destinations completely open to American travelers. But travelers are also drawn to the country because of cheap (and short) flights and affordable hotels. While it seems like everybody’s been flocking to Tulum, Cancun or Mexico City in recent months, there’s another option with just as much promise: Los Cabos.
Here’s what you need to know about getting to Cabo (and staying there) using points and miles.
Airfare
When I visited Cabo in 2018, I managed to score a cheap cash fare from Washington for only $250 round-trip. Even better, I booked just a few days before my mid-July trip. Because it wasn’t a long-haul, I was fine with flying basic economy on American Airlines, even though I was limited to a carry-on bag.
That said, if you don’t want to pay cash, there are several ways to put your miles to use. Whether you’re staying in Cabo San Lucas or Los Cabos (the two are roughly 20 miles apart), you’ll fly into San Jose Del Cabo (SJD).
Cheapest Oneworld awards to Los Cabos
Your best bet is to use either American Airlines AAdvantage miles or British Airways Avios. If you take advantage of American’s off-peak dates, you can snag round-trip economy tickets for just 12,500 miles plus taxes and fees one-way. If you prefer to fly up-front, that price will increase to 25,000 miles one-way.
If you’re low on AAdvantage miles, one of the easiest ways to earn them is through sign-up bonuses and everyday spending on co-branded credit cards. Citi and Barclays currently issue six credit cards with different welcome bonuses and point-earning abilities.
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. ($450 annual fee)
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $2,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on gas station, restaurant, and eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. ($99 annual fee waived for the first 12 months)
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®: Earn 65,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first four months of account opening. ($99 annual fee, waived for the first 12 months)
- American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card: Earn 10,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on grocery store and eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. (No annual fee)
- Barclays AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase in the first 90 days and paying the $99 annual fee. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere.
- Barclays AAdvantage® Aviator® Business Mastercard®: Earn up to 75,000 miles: Earn 65,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn another 10,000 miles when a purchase is made on an employee card. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on office supply, telecom, car rental and American Airlines purchases, and 1 mile elsewhere. ($95 annual fee)
British Airways uses a distance-based award chart, instead of a traditional zone-based one. That means you can score big on short-haul partner flights starting at just 9,000 Avios round-trip in American’s economy class.
Avios are easy to collect thanks to British Airways’ partnership with three major transferable points currencies. You can transfer from Chase Ultimate Rewards or Amex Membership Rewards to British Airways at a 1:1 ratio. You can also transfer from Marriott at a 3:1 ratio (plus a 5,000-Avios bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points you transfer).
Cheapest Star Alliance awards to Los Cabos
Turkish Miles & Smiles is the best Star Alliance option, with awards for just 10,000 miles each way in economy or 15,000 in business class. You can transfer Citi ThankYou points to Turkish at a 1:1 ratio using the Citi Prestige® Card and Citi Premier® Card.
United doesn’t publish an award chart anymore, but you can still find cheap fares down to Mexico. One-way award tickets to Cabo from Chicago (ORD) start at just 17,500 MileagePlus miles each way in economy in March. Meanwhile, business class starts at 30,000 miles.
If you’re low on miles, United is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards and a 3:1 transfer partner to Marriott Bonvoy.
If you’re starting from scratch or looking to save up for an expensive award, you’ll want to consider signing up for a United credit card. You’ll have your choice between entry-level and premium cards and personal and business options:
- United Gateway Card — Best no-annual-fee card for United flyers
- United Explorer Card — Best for occasional United flyers
- United Business Card — Best for small business owners
- United Club Infinite Card — Best for United Club access
- United Club Business Card — Best for small business owners who want lounge access
Cheapest SkyTeam awards to Los Cabos
Air France and KLM Royal Dutch’s loyalty program is called Flying Blue, which you can search for Delta awards. One thing to note is that all Flying Blue award tickets are priced dynamically, which means that there’s no set award chart and that some tickets can be costly.
Instead, Flying Blue now offers a pricing calculator, which will let you know the minimum number of miles needed for an award. I ran several searches from airports like Miami (MIA) and Salt Lake City (SLC) and the cheapest awards I found cost 14,500 miles one-way in economy or 36,000 miles one-way in business.
The best way to earn Flying Blue miles is by using a transferrable points card. You can transfer points to Flying Blue from American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Citi ThankYou, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. Amex, Citi and Chase transfer at a 1:1 ratio, Capital One transfers at a 1:1.5 ratio, and Marriott transfers at a 3:1 ratio.
Like United, Delta also uses dynamic pricing. But you can still snag great award availability on short-haul flights. For instance, a round-trip November flight from Atlanta (ATL) to Cabo starts at just 26,000 SkyMiles round-trip in basic economy, but just 32,000 miles in Main Cabin and 50,000 in Comfort+.
Delta SkyMiles has one credit card transfer partner: American Express Membership Rewards. You can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio. You can also transfer hotel points from a variety of programs to your Delta SkyMiles account.
Here’s a look at the full suite of Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express (terms apply):
Personal cards:
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card: Earn 10,000 miles after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of account opening.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Hotels
You’ll find Choice, Hilton, IHG, Marriott and Hyatt hotels between Los Cabos and Cabo San Lucas, along with other smaller hotels. When I visited Cabo in 2018 (I stayed in Cabo San Lucas), I stayed in a small boutique hotel. I loved it, but keep in mind that you might be subjected to a timeshare presentation like I was.
Choice Hotels
There are four Choice-branded hotels in the region, ranging from the modest Comfort Inn & Suites Los Cabos at 8,000 Choice points a night to Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf Spa Resort, Ascend Hotel Collection at 100,000 points a night.
You could also transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Choice Privileges at a 1:1 ratio or convert Amtrak Guest Rewards into Choice Privileges points. You’ll get 15,000 Choice Privilege points for every 5,000 Amtrak points transferred.
Hilton
There are four Hilton properties in the area. Hilton no longer publishes award chart and causes frequent heartburn with its seasonal pricing. For instance, rooms at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal start at a whopping 380,000 Hilton Honors points a night and go up to an astronomical 1.7 million points per night in April.
That said, there are plenty of ways to extract substantial value, like at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Los Cabos, which you can score for 17,000 Hilton Honors points for April dates.
There are a variety of ways to boost your Hilton Honors account balance. One of the quickest ways is by adding one of the program’s co-branded credit cards to your wallet. Here are the current options:
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points after using your card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months of card membership.
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership.
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card in the first three months of Card Membership.
IHG
There are two IHG properties in the area, the Holiday Inn Express Cabo San Lucas and the Holiday Inn Resort Los Cabos All-Inclusive. I’m not seeing any availability for the latter property, but rates at the Holiday Inn Express starting at 12,500 points per night.
There are two IHG Rewards Club credit cards currently accepting applications. The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card earns up to 25x points total at IHG hotels and resorts, 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, and 1x on everything else. The IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card earns 5x points at IHG hotels and resorts, 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; and 1x on everything else.
Finally, you can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to IHG Rewards Club at a 1:1 ratio. However, we only value IHG Rewards Club points at 0.5 cents each, so you’ll only want to do this if you have a specific redemption in mind.
Marriott
There are seven Marriott Bonvoy properties in the Cabo area, though not all of them are bookable using points.
The best bang for your buck will be the Fairfield Inn Los Cabos, a Category 2 property starting at 10,000 points per night for off-peak dates. If you’re looking for more luxury, the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa, a Category 6 hotel, has PointSaver awards for as low as 35,000 points a night for off-peak dates.
The Westin Los Cabos Resort Villas & Spa, also a Category 6 hotel, is 40,000 a night for off-peak dates. Finally, Solaz Los Cabos, a Category 7 property, can be booked for as low as 50,00 points a night during off-peak. Regardless of which option you choose, remember that you’ll get the fifth night free on award stays.
The fastest way to earn Marriott points is by spending on a co-branded credit card. You can transfer points from both Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio, but this usually represents a pretty poor redemption value.
If you’re short on Marriott points, there are several cards for you:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your Card for the 2021 status year. Offer expires 1/13/2021.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after using your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first 6 months of Card Membership for all eligible purchases on your card on U.S. Advertising in select Media. Plus, receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021-January 31, 2022). Offer ends 1/13/21.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 30,000 Marriott points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
World of Hyatt
You’ll find three World of Hyatt properties in the area. The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, which we reviewed back in 2019, is perhaps the best hotel for your value in the region at just 25,000 Hyatt points a night. The all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is another luxury option — and it’s cheaper, at 20,000 points a night. Finally, the Hyatt Place Los Cabos is a solid option for budget travelers at just 5,000 Hyatt points a night.
If you’re short on Hyatt points, The World of Hyatt Credit Card ($95 annual fee) can easily get you to your next redemption. The World of Hyatt card offers up to 50,000 bonus points. You’ll earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional 25,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 within the first six months of account opening.
You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to World of Hyatt. Points earned on cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.
Activities
If you have a ton of points saved up, you can use Chase’s “Things to Do” portal to search for activities. This might not be the best use of your points, however.
If you already have some Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned via the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, for instance, they are only worth 1 to 1.25 cents each toward travel.
Ground transportation
If you want to drive in Cabo, you’ll need to pick up a car at the airport. The airport is served by major rental car companies like Hertz, Budget and National. If you have a card that earns cash back or transferable rewards, you can redeem them for car rentals.
The Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal is a great place to redeem points for rental cars. If you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve, your points are worth 1.5 cents each, while Sapphire Preferred cardholders are worth 1.25 cents each. You’ll be eligible for primary car rental coverage if you use points tied to your Sapphire Preferred or Reserve account.
You can also redeem Amex Membership Rewards points for rental cars through Pay with Points. This isn’t the best value, considering you’ll get 0.7-0.85 cents of value out of each point, while TPG values Membership Rewards at 2 cents each.
Bottom line
Unlike more popular destinations in Mexico, getting to and staying in Los Cabos on points and miles is fairly simple. Even if you don’t have hundreds of thousands of miles and points banked up, you can still have an enjoyable time, especially if you consider booking lower-end hotels, staying off-peak dates or using an airline’s (for instance, American’s) off-peak award chart.
Featured photo of the Cape Los Cabos by Melanie Lieberman/The Points Guy
