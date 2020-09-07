11 best hotels for a beach vacation in Portugal
If you’re looking to have a beach vacation at some point in the future, look no further than Portugal. The country boasts more than 500 miles of Atlantic coastline, much of which is covered with sandy beaches and looming cliffs. And let’s not forget about Portuguese islands like the Azores and Madeira, where you can find black (and golden) sand beaches, rocky cliffs and endless natural wonders.
TPG has pulled together a list of the country’s best beach hotels if you’re looking to have a little fun in the sun when the time comes. The good news is that islands like Madeira see year-round sunshine and warm temperatures ideal for a beach vacation at any time.
1. Pine Cliffs Resort Algarve, The Luxury Collection
Algarve is one of the most popular spots for a Portuguese beach vacation, and Pine Cliffs is the ideal hotel choice for luxury travelers. The hotel, which sits amid wooded pines, is home to six pools and has a special glass lift that carries guests down to the golden sands of Falésia Beach. And, it’s just an hour drive from Faro Airport (FAO).
Room rates for this Marriott Category 6 property start at $225 or 40,000 points per night on off-peak dates. On standard dates, it’ll cost you 50,000 points per night, and on peak dates, the nightly rate rises to 60,000 points.
2. Martinhal Sagres
Families should head to Martinhal Sagres, a resort located within a National Park overlooking the beautiful Martinhal Beach. The hotel is geared toward the needs of families, with a kids club, sport training classes, a baby concierge and family/teen hangout rooms equipped with PlayStations, snooker, table tennis, air hockey and beyond.
Room rates start at $292 per night.
3. Companhia das Culturas
Companhia das Culturas is a boutique, sustainable hotel set upon a pine, carob and cork tree farm a quick drive away from the Spanish border and Verde Beach on the Algarve coast. The hotel has unique, whitewashed buildings with wood accents, complete with a Hamman, swimming pool and yoga classes for the ultimate relaxing escape.
Room rates start at $148 per night.
4. Vila Foz Hotel & Spa
North of Porto and just steps away from the Molhe Beach, Vila Foz looks more like a regal mansion than a hotel. Rooms at the design hotel are inspired by the sea and the spa offers unique herbology treatments. The hotel also offers free bike use and complimentary shuttles to and from Porto.
Room rates start at $190 per night.
5. InterContinental Cascais — Estoril
Just a 30-minute drive from Lisbon, the InterContinental Cascais-Estoril features guest rooms with sea views (some with balconies) and a relaxing outdoor pool surrounded by verdant landscaping. You have your choice of beaches too, as the hotel is located between Tamariz Beach and Rata Beach.
Room rates start at $222 or 37,500 IHG Rewards points per night.
6. Quinta do Comporta
Part of Hyatt’s Small Luxury Hotel program, this boutique wellness resort is near the tranquil beach town of Comporta. With the beach on one side and rice farms on the other, you’ll get your fill of nature — the design resort’s combination of rural-chic meets sustainable luxury makes for a truly rejuvenating escape. Don’t forget to try one of the hotel’s signature rice treatments at the spa.
Room rates start at $372 or 30,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
7. Conrad Algarve
This Hilton property has it all: five restaurants (one with a Michelin star), three pools, beach access and a spa with amenities like an ice fountain and oxygen inhalation treatments. You can also partake in the Conrad Algarve’s wellness programs such as yoga immersion or essential detox and weight loss regimes.
Room rates start at $292 or 44,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
8. Belmond Reid’s Place
One of the most coveted hotel properties on the island of Madeira, Belmond Reid’s Palace is located on a cliff in Funchal. The hotel’s rooms are luminous and airy, with balconies and patios to enjoy the breeze. The pools are extra dreamy — one is enormous and the other juts out on rocks balanced above the sea.
Room rates start at $390 per night.
9. Vilalara Thalassa
This stunning wellness resort on the Algarve coast is home to a private beach, five swimming pools, a world-renowned Thalassotherapy center and the Longevity Medical Spa. Medical and wellness programs include water rejuvenation and anti-smoking help. Vilalara also features both suites and spacious private apartments, some with pool and some with sea views.
Room rates start at $339 per night.
10. Praia D’ El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort
Just short distance away from the medieval village of Obidos and the famed surf spots of Peniche and Baleal, the Praia D’El Rey Marriott Resort has 177 renovated guest rooms, each with a balcony or terrace. Enjoy both the indoor and outdoor pool, the Kalyan Spa or play a round at the 18-hole golf course.
Room rates at the Category 5 Marriott property start at $214 or 30,000 points per night on off-peak dates. On standard dates, it’s 35,000 points per night and on peak nights, it’ll cost you 40,000 points per night.
11. Santa Barbara Eco-Beach Resort
This sustainable resort in the Azores is located on a black sand beach on São Miguel island, a unique lodging alternative to the more golden sands the Iberian peninsula offers. Enjoy Santa Barbara’s farm-to-table cuisine, the saltwater pool or the spa and fitness center, which are located in a hilltop greenhouse.
Room rates start at $89 per night.
Bottom line
Portugal offers many different destinations for a beach vacation — near the wineries of Port, the southern, sunny shores of the Algarve, the surfing beaches near Lisbon and, of course, the black sands of the Azores or the year-round spring temperatures and warm rays of Madeira. Whichever you choose, there’s a beach hotel to fit your tastes, travel style and budget.
Featured photo courtesy of the Conrad Algarve
