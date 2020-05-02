9 of the most amazing spas worth traveling for
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Perhaps working from home has made you anxious and stressed, or lockdown has made you feel unhealthy and unfit. Perhaps you just feel like a lovely spa weekend is what you need once the coronavirus pandemic has abated.
Chances are that when travel restrictions are lifted, you’re going to need a trip to destress, have a nutritional reset or spend some time in a serene environment.
More and more, people are choosing a spa destination for a bit of rest and relaxation over boozy party holidays. We’ve rounded up of some of the best spas in the world that should be on your bucket list.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
1. ADLER — South Tyrol, Italy
Located in South Tyrol above the city of Bolzano, this five-star haven offers relaxed luxury with gorgeous wooden chalets nestled throughout the property, as well as suites in the main building.
Each chalet comes with its own bio-sauna, a perfect way to sweat those toxins out at the end of a day of meditating, practicing yoga, biking or going on a guided hike. If you don’t feel like being active, you can unwind with the spa menu featuring the retreat’s own-brand of ADLER products, take a dip in the heated outdoor infinity pool or try a Finnish herb sauna.
The menu is curated by Hannes Pignater and offers traditional Mediterranean and South Tyrolean dishes.
Prices for three nights are from $995 per person all-inclusive.
Nearest airport: Innsbruck (INN) or Verona (VRN).
2. Amangiri — Utah
Famous for where Kim Kardashian once spent a birthday weekend, Amangiri is set on 600 acres in Canyon Point, southern Utah. The resort is built around a central swimming pool with incredible views. If you have an exploratory side, there’s a fleet of BMWs that are available to explore the Canyons.
Spa treatments include natural Aman skin care products, and there’s a flotation therapy pavilion where you can find inner peace after a grounding massage ritual.
Prices are from $1,750 per night, which may sound steep, but Aman resorts are known for their service as being second to none.
Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA), or Las Vegas (LAS) is about a four-hour drive.
Related: 9 brunches worth traveling the world for
3. Ashford Castle — Co. Mayo, Ireland
There’s something very regal about this 800-year-old property. It combines traditional grandeur with a modern twist in the spa. What was once the home to the Guinness family is now one of Ireland’s top hotel destinations.
If you have a sweet tooth, then sample the afternoon tea followed by a walk around one of Ireland’s largest lakes to burn it off. Sample the extensive spa menu — favorites include the Ashford Castle ritual, followed by a Hamman.
Prices are approximately $572 per night for bed-and-breakfast.
Nearest airport: Shannon International Airport (SNN).
4. Golden Door — California
In the spa world, The Golden Door is one of the top contenders. It isn’t easy on the wallet, but it’s known to be one of the most comprehensive wellness experiences in the world. This venue is for burnt-out CEOs, those wanting to kick-start their fitness and nutrition or those simply wanting a place to chill out for a week. Participation in the program is recommended but not mandatory, so if you want to just relax in a Japanese Yukata (provided), that’s fine.
Food is organic and locally sourced and plenty of nutritional functional foods are served throughout.
Prices for the seven-night program are inclusive of room, meals, personal and group exercise, massage and other treatments — $9,850 plus tax and gratuities.
Nearest airport: Los Angeles (LAX) is a nearly two-hour drive.
5. Hemingways — Watamu, Kenya
When you think of a spa break, you may not think of Kenya as a destination. However, this luxury five-star boutique hotel offering is a firm favorite. Here you can combine a white sand beach holiday with a bit of Zen in perfect temperatures (78 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year).
A must is the Africa gold massage on the spa menu, which you can have in the spa or in the comfort of your room (so you can roll straight into bed after).
Prices are approximately $362 per night for room only.
Nearest airport: Moi International, Mombassa (MBA).
Related: 11 luxurious European hotels to add to your bucket list
6. Parkschlösschen — Traben-Trarbach, Germany
If you’re an avid fan of Ayurveda detox resorts, then look no further than Parkschlösschen. It’s the only five-star resort in Europe to use Ayurvedic medicine exclusively in its programs, treatments and therapies.
Programs are based on holistic detoxification and personalized Ayurvedic treatments to help heal your body and mind. This is the perfect place for those who have chronic health problems, as every need is met in the spa that’s nestled in parkland with exotic trees. Leave feeling energized, refreshed and healthier, with knowledge of Ayurvedic Doshas.
Prices for rooms are from $212 per night for single occupancy. Panchakarma programs are extra, from $2,837 for nine nights.
Nearest airport: Frankfurt Airport (FRA).
7. Six Senses — Douro Valley, Portugal
Just being in the world heritage site of Douro Valley is relaxing enough, so just imagine a week at Six Senses Douro Valley. It’s a stunning property surrounded by vineyards and the hotel offers wine tasting to pair with incredible food.
This place is perfect for those who like to hike in the day as well as indulge in the spa menu. Highlights are the vitamin C and papaya enzyme peel facial which peels those years away and the stimulating detox cleansing ritual.
Rates are approximately $730 per night for the room only. You can grab breakfast at one of the on-site restaurants for an additional cost.
Nearest airport: Porto International Airport (OPO).
Related: 29 of the most beautiful hotel pools around the world
8. The Lodge at Woodloch — Pennsylvania
Set on 400 acres of woodlands, nature trails and private lakes, The Lodge at Woodloch is a spacious upscale retreat.
This 58-room resort is perfect for those wanting a hideaway to tap into their creative side but also for those who may want a day of activities including kayaking and fishing.
Prices include meals, workshops, activities and spa treatments from $560 per person per night.
Nearest airport: Wilkes Barre/Scranton International, Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP), or two-hour drive from Newark (EWR).
9. Viva Mayr — Altaussee, Austria
This Alpine location is both uniquely stunning and calming for the senses. This 70-bedroom medical residence features breathtaking views of the Austrian Alps and pristine waters from Lake Altaussee. This modern medical detox facility features signature treatments including mineral salt treatments, micro immune therapy and oxygen and infusion therapy to make sure you will leave feeling 10 years younger.
Guests are prescribed an individual treatment program during their stay, which includes an organic, locally sourced bespoke meal plan developed by head chef, Martin Stein.
Prices start from $245 per night for a single occupancy room, including individually devised or medically prescribed dietary cuisine based on the principles of modern Mayr medicine. Mineral water, all teas and the daily program are all included in the price, though the individually prescribed program of treatments is an additional cost. Viva Mayr recommends a seven-night stay to get the best results from the program.
Nearest airport: Salzburg Airport (SZG).
Bottom Line
Really think about what you want to do on a spa holiday. If you want to surrender and have an all-inclusive program then make sure you find a venue that offers this — you don’t have to think and won’t find extra charges lurking. Do your research into the spa treatments and other resort offerings if you have a particular need you want to address.
Featured photo courtesy of ADLER.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.