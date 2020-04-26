11 luxurious European hotels to add to your bucket list
If you’re stuck at home daydreaming of that perfect infinity pool in Ibiza, luxe staycation in London or spa in Portugal, you’re not alone. More than ever, the TPG staff is dreaming of taking all of our bucket list trips, and that includes some seriously luxurious, unique or special European hotels that have been on our radar for a while. After all, you don’t have to jet off to the Maldives or New York City to find an incredible hotel, there are many in Europe that you’ll hopefully be able to visit very soon. Here are some of the most amazing, once-in-a-lifetime hotels to visit in Europe to add to your bucket list
1. Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal
Wine lovers should visit this hotel set high in the hills of northern Portugal overlooking the Douro Valley and River. Rest and rejuvenate at the hotel’s spa, inspired by water, stone and wood. The spa features 10 treatment rooms that offer locally inspired grape therapy treatments (among others). For the ultimate splurge, book the vineyard rooftop suite, which comes with a garden deck and hot tub overlooking the vineyards. This property will eventually be bookable with IHG Reward points, so keep working on growing your stash.
2. The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Visiting Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is already a bucket list experience, but The Retreat takes it to the next level of luxury. Lagoon suites come with private lagoon access and some seriously gorgeous free-standing bathtubs. The spa features the Lava Cove, a private suite with a kitchen, butler, fireplace and of course, private access to a Blue Lagoon cove where you can soak in the energizing waters, get in-water massages or guided water yoga sessions.
3. Nobu Ibiza, Spain
For some Ibiza is all about partying, but you can also experience some very special boho-chic luxury on this youthful, carefree Spanish Island. Get the tie-dye, roped hammock and free-spirited Ibicenco vibe but with added opulence at Nobu Ibiza, which has two stunning swimming pools and overlooks Talamanca Bay. For the ultimate experience, book the Royal Suite, which has an enormous, sea-facing deck with a hot tub.
4. Rosewood London, U.K.
Live like British Royalty by staying in one of the Rosewood London’s signature suites, like the Chancery House, which has a special sunken dining room and marble fireplace, or the Garden House which includes a private terrace with views. Immerse yourself in a unique Sense Spa treatment, many of which include eastern healing rituals using Himalayan salt, essential oils or volcanic clay.
5. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Italy
Italy’s Amalfi Coast is already a bucket list destination, and the Belmond Caruso is the perfect splurge. A former 11th-century palace perched on a cliff, the massive infinity pool overlooking the sea is simply divine. The colorful executive suites ooze Italian charm, each with a private balcony featuring magnificent Amalfi Coast views.
6. Aman Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Set on a private island on Montenegro‘s coast, expect a one-of-a-kind experience at this hotel, including pink-sand beaches, a cliff top pool (one of three) and charming yet stylish stone cottages. Or, test out an exclusive suite inside the Villa Milocer, an imposing mansion part of the hotel. The historic home-turned-hotel that was once a playground for Serbian royalty is located on the mainland surrounded by private woods and a beach.
7. Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris, France
Paris is teeming with incredible hotels, but if Michelin-starred cuisine is also on your bucket list, the Four Seasons George V Paris has three restaurants totaling five Michelin stars between them, so come hungry. Once you’re feeling the Parisian food coma, relax in grandeur atop French luxury linens admiring Eiffel Tower views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, or dive into the indoor pool.
8. Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland
Built by the former Caledonian Railway Compay in 1924, this sprawling Scottish escape is perfect for those wanting both a regal and rural getaway. Explore the grounds with activities like falconry, archery and gun-dog training — and the grounds are home to three world-renowned golf courses. Guest rooms and suites are decidedly Scottish, with gold furnishings and touches of plaid and patterns. TPG U.K. had a chance to experience all the Gleneagles glory last year — read the review here.
9. Amanzoe, Port Heli, Greece
The Amanzoe proves you don’t have to actually go to the Greek Islands to find true beauty. One of the most exclusive properties in Greece, plan to arrive in the Peloponnese region (one of Greece’s most underrated mainland spots) from Athens by helicopter, admiring the turquoise-blue waters, olive groves and white-sand beaches from up above. Stay in one of the villas, which come with private pools overlooking the sea, immersive art décor and free-standing, outdoor bathtubs with views.
10. W Verbier, Switzerland
Set amid the Swiss Alps in the town of Val de Bagnes, this Marriott property was made for those who love to ski. Each room comes with a fireplace and private balcony so you can admire the snow-capped mountains. Or, live it up with the WOW suite complete with a loft, private sauna, rotating bed and cocktail bar. If you’re not a skier, the hotel’s natural surroundings make for a beautiful bucket list getaway at any time of the year.
11. The Bodrum Edition, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey, is chock full of gorgeous hotels, so it was hard to pick our favorite. But this Marriott Edition is high on our list, thanks to its stunning pool setting and gorgeous guest rooms — some which feature private pools, balconies or gardens. TPG Reviews Editor Nick Ellis stayed there last summer (read his review here) and was positively enthralled with the fact that the glorious and expansive breakfast spread was available until 4 p.m. each day.
Bottom line
While Europe has a never-ending selection of bucket list hotels, these are some of our top favorites to add to your list as you start daydreaming about your next adventure.
