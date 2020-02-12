These are the 7 best spas in the Maldives
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When you think of the Maldives, you probably envision crystal-clear waters, overwater villas and complete, total relaxation.
And you’d be right.
It’s one of the most breathtaking places on Earth, high on many people’s bucket lists.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
But every Maldives experience is a little different. Each hotel is on its own separate island, so your experience will vary, depending on where you stay. This includes everything from your room to the service, the food and, of course, the spas.
We’ve rounded up some of the best spas in the Maldives so you can choose the best property for you. Get ready for some top-notch R&R.
Ready to plan that bucket-list trip to the Maldives? Visit TPG’s Maldives destination hub for more stories about traveling to the region on points and miles, where to stay and what to do while you’re there.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
All Westin hotels are known for their wellness programming, so it’s no surprise that the spa at the Westin Maldives, aptly named the Heavenly Spa, is terrific.
The spa itself is an overwater villa. Let that sink in for a second. Both the lobby and massage rooms have glass windows that look down to the ocean. If you’re a Marriott elite, you’ll also be able to choose an additional miniprocedure at no extra cost.
The vibe is peaceful and serene, with excellent staff members who want to help you feel your best.
A Heavenly Spa signature massage is $170 for 60 minutes (I tried it out and loved it!), and $200 for 90. Other notable treatments include a Heavenly Manicure for $80, Heavenly Infinity 60-minute facial for $170 and 40 minutes of foot reflexology for $100.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
The Waldorf Astoria is Hilton’s premier resort in the Maldives. Naturally, it doesn’t come cheap: Rooms start at 96,000 points per night but are worth every penny (er, point). Once you’re here, you’ll never want to leave (just ask The Points Guy himself, who just got engaged here).
The spa focuses on “relaxing, rebalancing and results” and they offer so many treatments you could spend the entire day here and not get through them all. Some of the highlights: a Himalayan salt scrub, a signature “fortify with metal” massage, reflexology and even a jet-lag revival massage.
A 60-minute body massage starts at $180; a 60-minute 24-carat gold facial will cost you $220 and a 60-minute manicure is $160.
Your wallet may not say thank you, but your mind and body definitely will.
Related: Where to stay in the Maldives using points and miles.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Many people regard the St. Regis Maldives as the best points hotel on the planet. The staff is second to none, the facilities are pristine and the breakfast buffet is what dreams are made of.
It should come as no surprise that the spa ranks with the best of the best. It’s also an overwater facility and each of its treatment rooms branches out from the main lobby. In addition to the steam room and sauna, you can enjoy the hydrotherapy pool, which claims to mitigate everything from muscle pain to jet lag.
What may come as a surprise, though, are some of the rates. For example, a 60-minute couples massage is $308 — including tax and service charge. For one of the most luxurious resorts on the planet, that’s an impressive deal.
A 60-minute classic manicure is $85 — about average for the Maldives — and a 60-minute facial starts at $175.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Prepare for total relaxation if you’re staying at the Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru (not to be confused with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa).
And as for your trip to the spa? Next level.
The spa at the Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru offers a variety of spa and beauty packages. The Om Supti Night Spa Ritual caught our eye, and not just because of the exorbitant $500 to $900 per couple price tag. It’s only available after 9 p.m. and starts with an outdoor bath and swinging bed set up in the jungle. You may well have your most restful night ever.
Night massage not your cup of tea? The Udvartana massage, which is performed by two therapists at the same time, will cost you $220 for 75 minutes. A 60-minute acupuncture appointment starts at $185, a 90-minute signature massage starts at $185 for 60 minutes. You could also opt for a 60-minute facial, which starts at $250.
Related: These are the best times to visit the Maldives.
Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives
Shangri-La is one of the most iconic luxury brands on the planet. In the Maldives, the hotel went all-out with its spa too.
It’s called Chi, The Spa and is in its own spa village within the resort. Treatment sites include private gardens, steam rooms and even a yoga pavilion that overlooks the Indian Ocean.
A 60-minute personalized massage is $160, and a pretty good deal for the area. Chi also offers reflexology ($125 for 60 minutes), deep-tissue acupuncture massage (starts at $150 for 60 minutes) and a signature “kandu boli” ritual (also $150 for 60 minutes). For the kandu boli treatment, a cowrie shell is used to massage your muscles while coconut oil is drizzled across your entire body. Seriously.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
After months of waiting, the JW Marriott Maldives finally opened in November of 2019 — and it definitely lives up to the hype. TPG’s Nicky Kelvin stayed there during a recent trip and adored the property.
One of the highlights, of course, was the spa. Here you can take advantage of spa services, fitness classes and even a hair salon. There’s a steam room where you can relax, as well. You can also opt for an in-room massage.
A 50-minute “re-energize” massage will cost you $150, while a 50-minute deep cleanse facial is $160. You can even “detox and tone” your body for 90 minutes for $220.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
The AVI Spa – meaning sunshine in the language of the island — is a place travelers can go to find guaranteed relaxation and bliss. It’s inspired by the “ethereality of the water and transformational power of crisp island air.” Here, you can relax and rejuvenate in one of the six overwater treatment villas, each of which is filled with natural light and light sounds.
A 90-minute signature AVI massage costs $240, but a 60-minute foot massage is more reasonable at $150. You can also splurge on a 60-minute firm-skin ultralift facial for $185 or a 30-minute acupuncture session for $180.
Featured image by Samantha Rosen/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.