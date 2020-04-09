29 of the most beautiful hotel pools around the world
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s spring, and unlike in the past, the world is spending time at home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, there are still beautiful destinations to look forward to visiting in the future.
Related: Skipping the commute? 4 ways to use that time to improve a future trip
To take your mind off things, we’ve put together a list of the most beautiful hotel pools around the world where we’d love to be soaking up the sun right about now.
Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The newly refreshed all-inclusive, adults-only resort is home to a beautiful infinity pool with views of the resorts main pool, white sandy beach and the Caribbean Sea. This is an ideal situation for those seeking a quiet and relaxing tropical getaway.
Book through Expedia to earn 3.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica
Picture this: You take a romantic getaway to Jamaica with your partner and your only obligation is lounging poolside while you enjoy unlimited craft cocktails with beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea. Sounds nice, right?
Book through Expedia to earn 3.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Zemi Beach House in Anguilla
Zemi Beach House is a part of Hilton’s luxury collection — LXR Hotels & Resorts. LXR hotels are unique to their locations and focus on individualized service. The resort has four pools, but perhaps one of the most picturesque is the the signature oceanfront infinity pool that overlooks Anguilla’s Shoal Bay East.
Related: Hilton just became the first major chain to extend elite status and points expiration
You can book this resort from 95,000 Hilton Honors points or pay with cash, which can run you anywhere from $500-$700. You can earn 2.5% cash back when you activate Rakuten when booking through Hilton.
Blue Palace Resort and Spa in Crete, Greece
Infinity pools are everywhere at The Blue Palace, but one of the largest is the pool near the Arsenali Lounge which offers sweeping views of the diverse terrain of Crete. This five-star resort is a part of Marriott‘s luxury collection and is bookable from 65,000 Bonvoy points. If you chose to pay with cash, book through Expedia to get 3% cash back with Rakuten.
Marquis Los Cabos Resort and Spa in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
The Marquis Los Cabos is an all-include, adults-only resort. Here you can watch the sunset reflect off the infinity pool with the sound of the waves crashing into the beach just steps away.
Book through Expedia to earn 3% cash back with Rakuten.
Ngala Safari Lodge in Timbavati, South Africa
The Ngala Safari Lodge is located in the heart of Kruger National Park, which means there’s a pretty good chance you’ll spot some wildlife while taking a dip.
Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, UAE
For uninterrupted views of Dubai’s skyline, you’ll want to head to The Palm’s luxe new White Beach club where you can cool off and relax in the majestic infinity pool. This five-star hotel is also home to the twin Neptune and Poseidon Underwater Suites, but they’ll cost you a pretty penny… $8,000 a night.
Book directly through Atlantis, The Palm to earn 2% cash back with Rakuten.
The Vines Resort and Spa in Mendoza, Argentina
This resort is located in Argentina’s Uco Valley, which is known as one of the top wine regions in all of Argentina. When you’re not exploring the resorts private vineyard, you can relax at the pool while enjoying stunning views of the Andes and sipping on some local wine.
Tierra Patagonia in Torres de Paine, Chile
Located in Torres del Paine National Park, the Tierra Patagonia pool is the perfect place to take in the beauty of the Chilean landscapes.
Book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to earn 1.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Hotel Unique in São Paulo, Brazil
Hotel Unique’s Skye Pool offers a stunning view of the São Paulo skyline from its red-tiled pool. When guests aren’t swimming, they can enjoy a tasty meal at the Skye lounge.
Book through Expedia to earn 3% cash back with Rakuten.
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is home to dozens of pools, but a fan favorite is the Dean’s Blue Hole, which features a 15-foot cliff jump, underwater marine cavern and a swim-up aquarium.
You can book this resort for just 20,000 World of Hyatt points a night. If you’re not a Hyatt frequenter, remember that you can transfer points from cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® at a 1:1 ratio.
Kasbah Tamadot in Asni, Morocco
Located in the Atlas Mountains is Sir Richard Branson’s award-winning hotel, Kasbah Tamadot, which is part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection. Here you’ll find 28 rooms and suites, each individually decorated and a beautiful outdoor pool with premium views.
Book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to earn 1.5% cash back through Rakuten.
Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus in Sorafurcia, Italy
The Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus is located in the beautiful Italian Dolomites near the border of Austria. As you would expect with a word like Panorama in the name, this hotel has amazing views. Perhaps one of the best views can be seen from the infinity pool that jets out from the hotel.
Book through Expedia to earn 3% cash back through Rakuten.
Hoshino Resorts’ HOSHINOYA in Bali, Indonesia
The pools at Hoshinoya are canal-like, running throughout the resort with access directly from guest villas. This resort offers a tranquil experience, making it a great option for those in need of a reset.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy
This five-star hotel is located in beautiful Lake Como. Here you have quite a few pools to pick from whether it be the water on water pool down by the lake featured above, the Flowers Pool situated in a garden with views of the mountains, or the indoor infinity pool — you really can’t go wrong with any of them. In fact, you might as well try them all out if you’re lucky enough to stay at this beautiful property.
Book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to get 1.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Conrad Bali in Bali, Indonesia
If you’re looking for a prime pool that’s bookable via points, you may want to check out the Conrad Bali. You can book this five-star resort from just 41,000 Hilton Honors points. However, if you chose to pay with cash, be sure to go through Rakuten so you can earn 2.5% cash back.
Villa Mahal in Antalya, Turkey
Villa Mahal is a small, boutique resort on the Turkish Coast with just 13 rooms. There’s one main infinity pool with views of the Turkish Mediterranean, but many of the rooms also have their own private infinity pools
Book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to earn 1.5% cash back with Rakuten.
Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Felicite, Seychelles
This resort is located on the private island of Felicite in the Seychelles. This secluded resort is the perfect place to go for a recharge.
Book through Mr. and Mrs. Smith to get 1.5% cash back through Rakuten.
Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in Michès, Dominican Republic
This hotel just recently opened up in Nov. 2019, making it the first resort in the Michès region of the Dominican Republic. Guests can enjoy a walk-in style pool that offers views of Club Med’s private beachfront and the Atlantic.
The Other Side in The Bahamas
This resort offers guests a unique glamping experience with six luxury tented rooms, allowing for the sea breeze to roll in. Here you’ll also find a small saltwater pool that overlooks The Bahamas’ famously blue waters.
Earn 1.5% cash back when you book with Mr. and Mrs. Smith through Rakuten.
Six Senses Douro Valley in Lamego, Portugal
This beautiful hotel is situated about an hour and a half outside of Porto, in the celebrated wine region that is the Douro Valley. Here guests can relax under the Portuguese sun while enjoying views of the mountains in the distance.
The Cove in Eleuthera, Bahamas
The Cove is a 55-room resort on the secluded island of Eleuthera. Here you will find a long infinity pool that overlooks the property’s two small coves where guests can also lounge as well as participate in fun water activities like paddle boarding.
Arenal Kioro Suites and Spa in La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Arenal Kioro Suites & Spa is a luxury hotel in the Costa Rican rainforest. Here you can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and Arenal Volcano National Park. If you’re looking to escape further into nature, the Titokú hot springs are nearby.
Book through Expedia to get 3% cash back with Rakuten.
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour in Banana Bay, St. Kitts
You can book this resort for just 30,000 World of Hyatt points a night. If you’re not a Hyatt frequenter, remember that you can transfer points from cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® at a 1:1 ratio.
SO Sofitel Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand
Escape the hustle and bustle of Bangkok and watch the sunset behind the city from this amazing rooftop pool.
Book through Hotels.com to earn a night towards a free stay and 1% cash back.
Phulay Bay, A Ritz Carlton Reserve in Krabi, Thailand
Thailand is notorious for being affordable and luxury resort here come at amazing prices. You can book this 5-star resort for as little as $300 a night, which is quite a steal when you compare it to 5-star resorts in other countries. Phulay Bay is a Marriott property, which means you will be able to earn Bonvoy points on your stay and leverage any status you may have.
Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay in Nadi, Fiji
The Fiji Marriott Resort is home to a few pools, as you would expect, and of course, there’s always the ocean. However, one of the most picturesque pools on the propety is the Sunset Infinity Pool, which is designated for adults only.
You can book a room here from 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.
Conrad Bora Bora Nui in French Polynesia
The Conrad Bora Bora is located on a private island, Motu To’opua, making it the perfect place to relax and renew. You can book a stay here for a pricey 280,000 Hilton Honors points, so you might want to pay with cold hard cash and earn points towards a future award stay and earn 2.5% cash back with Rakuten instead.
Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
Marina Bay Sands is home to the world’s largest infinity pool, which is situated 57 stories above the city. This one-of-a-kind pool is a must-see, and is exclusive to Marina Bay Sands guests.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.