The best cash-back credit cards for each bonus category
At this point, it’s pretty much gospel that cash-back credit cards aren’t nearly as lucrative as travel rewards credit cards. That is particularly true when it comes to the outsized welcome bonuses offered by the premium travel credit cards.
But cash-back cards have been making some noise lately on category bonuses, with some cards offering returns of up to 6% on certain categories while charging nominal annual fees. In part two of a three-part series, we look at some of the best cash-back cards for select spending categories.
In This Post
Best cards for each cash-back rewards credit card category
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for dining and entertainment
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card: Best for travel
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Best for U.S. supermarkets
- Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi: Best for gas
- Citi® Double Cash Card: Best for non-bonus spending
- Chase Freedom: Best for rotating categories
Comparison of the best cards for each cash-back rewards credit card category
|Card
|Best in which category
|Annual fee
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Dining and entertainment (4%)
|$95 (waived the first year)
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express card
|Select travel expenses (3-5.25%*)
|None
|Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
|Groceries from U.S. supermarkets (6% on up to $6,000 per year then 1%)
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|Eligible Gas (4% for the first $7,000 per year, then 1% thereafter)
|None, but requires Costco membership
|Citi Double Cash Card
|Non-bonus spending (2% return. 1% cash back when you buy and 1% as you pay)
|None
|Chase Freedom
|Rotating categories (5% return on up to $1,500 each quarter)
|None
*Points are normally worth 1 cent each but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature.
Although the above table shows our top cash-back rewards card for each spending category, often multiple cards perform well — and may even perform better — for your particular spending patterns and lifestyle. As such, for each spending category we’ll present the cards you should consider if you spend a significant amount in that spending category.
Best cards for dining and entertainment
Winner — Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Return: Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment.
Current bonus: Earn $300 after you make $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.
Benefits: Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You’ll pay no foreign transaction fee on purchases outside the U.S., and you’ll receive protective benefits such as an extended warranty provision.
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Top cash-back cards for dining and entertainment
|Card
|Dining category return
|Entertainment category return
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|4%
|4%
|$95 (waived the first year)
|$300 after you spend $3,000 in the first three months
|Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|3%
|3%
|None
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first three months
|Sony Visa Credit Card
|2% or less
|5% or less
|None
|$50 when you use the card within the first 60 days, plus $50 more after you spend $500 within the first 60 days
|Uber Visa Card
|3% (5% on Uber Eats)
|1%
|None
|$100 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x, worth 3% to 5.25%*
|3x on popular streaming services, worth 3% to 5.25%*
1x on other entertainment, worth 1% to 1.75%*
|None
|20,000 bonus points when you make $1,000 in purchases in the first three months
*Points are normally worth one cent each but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature.
Best cards for general travel
Winner — Wells Fargo Propel American Express card
Return: Earn 3x points on travel, including flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, transit, gas station purchases and ride hailing services. Rewards can be redeemed for more than just cash back, but all redemption options generally are worth the same. Other options include travel, gift cards and charity donations. You can redeem rewards for airfare at 1.5 cents each on the Wells Fargo travel portal when you own another card that earns Go Far Rewards points, such as the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Wells Fargo Visa, that redemption rate jumps to 1.75 cents per point, which would make 3x points worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare.
Current bonus: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months.
Benefits: You’ll also earn 3x points on dining and select streaming services, and 1x on all other purchases. You’ll also enjoy cell phone protection.
Annual fee: $0
Top cash-back cards for general travel
|Card
|Travel category return
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express card
|3x, worth 3% to 5.25%*
|None
|20,000 bonus points when you make $1,000 in purchases in the first three months.
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3% if travel is your chosen category (on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter; then 1%)
|None
|$200 after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
|Uber Visa Credit Card
|3% on hotels and airfare
|None
|$100 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
|2x, worth 2% – 3.5%**
|$95
|50,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days
*Points are normally worth 1 cent each but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature.
**Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Best cards for groceries
Winner — Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
Return: Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
Current bonus: Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $1,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Benefits: You’ll also earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit and 1% back on other purchases. This card is eligible for enrollment in Amex Offers and offers return protection for recent purchases.
Annual fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Top cash-back cards for groceries
|Card
|Grocery category return
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
|6% on up to $6,000 per year at U.S. supermarkets, then 1%
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
|5% at Amazon and Whole Foods
|None
|$100 Amazon gift card upon approval
|Target REDcard
|5% at Target
|None
|None
|Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
|3% on up to $6,000 per year at U.S. supermarket, then 1%
|None (see rates and fees)
|$150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms Apply.
Best cards for gas
Winner — Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
Return: Earn 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year (1% thereafter). This is available worldwide, not just at Costco gas stations. The 4% bonus rate will not be applied to gas purchased at superstores, supermarkets, convenience stores and warehouse clubs other than Costco, or for fuel used for non-automobile purposes.
Current bonus: None
Benefits: Earn 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases, 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco (in-store and online) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You’ll also enjoy extended warranty protection and there are no foreign transaction fees. You have to be a Costco member to be eligible for this card, and although this is a cash-back card, you can’t earn statement credits or redeem your rewards at any time. Instead, you’ll receive a reward coupon annually, redeemable for cash or merchandise at U.S. Costco warehouses.
Annual fee: $0 with your paid Costco membership ($60 for Gold Star and business members and $120 for Gold Star Executive members)
Top cash-back cards for gas
|Card
|Gas category return
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|4% on up to $7,000 per year, then 1% (on eligible gas)
|None, but requires Costco membership
|None
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x, worth 3% – 5.25%*
|None
|20,000 bonus points when you make $1,000 in purchases in the first three months.
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3% if gas is your chosen category (on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter; then 1%)
|None
|$200 after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|3% at U.S. gas stations
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in the first three months. Terms apply.
*Points are normally worth 1 cent each but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature.
Best cards for non-bonus spending
Winner — Citi Double Cash Card
Return: 2% cash back (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay) on all purchases, with no limits.
Current bonus: None
Notes: Don’t use it for non-bonus spending outside of the U.S., since it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee.
Annual fee: $0
Top cash-back cards for non-bonus categories
|Card
|Non-Bonus Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Citi Double Cash Card
|2% (1% when you buy, plus 1% when you pay)
|None
|None
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5%
|None
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first three months
|Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|1.5%
|None
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first three months
|Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
|1.5x, worth 1.5% to 2.625%*
|$95
|50,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days
|Discover it® Miles
|1.5%
|None
|Cash back is matched at the end of your first year
*Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Best cards for rotating bonus categories
Winner — Chase Freedom
Return: You’ll earn 1% cash back on all purchases. That’s not very appealing. But the big appeal for Chase Freedom is the 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases at merchants in the card’s quarterly bonus categories. To qualify for the 5% cash back, you’ll need to activate the bonus categories every quarter. Chase offers numerous activation options, including a one-click email activation the issuer will send you every quarter.
Current bonus: Earn $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases during your first three months after account opening.
Benefits: Earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2022. And, you’ll have access to purchase protection and extended warranty protection when you pay for an eligible item with your card.
Annual fee: None
Top cash-back cards for rotating bonus categories
|Card
|Rotating category bonus
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Notes
|Chase Freedom
|5% on up to $1,500 in bonus category purchases each quarter
|None
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first three months
|No choice of categories; categories change quarterly
|Discover it® Cash Back
|5% on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating bonus categories each quarter you activate
|None
|Cash back is matched at the end of your first year
|No choice of categories; categories change quarterly
|U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card
|5% (for the first $2,000 spent per quarter in your two chosen categories combined, then 1%)
|None
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|Categories you choose from may rotate quarterly
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3% – 5.25% (for the first $2,500 spent per quarter in your 3% and 2% categories combined, then 1% – 1.75%)
|None
|$200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening
|Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings; categories you choose from quarterly don’t change
