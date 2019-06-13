This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s almost time to start earning 5% cash back (or 5x points!) with a whole new list of Chase Freedom bonus categories, and now we know what they’ll be for the third quarter of 2019. From July 1 through September 30, 2019, gas station and streaming-service customers can earn a boosted bonus with the ever-rewarding Chase Freedom card — up to a grand total of $1,500 in purchases.
This is the first time Chase is offering a bonus on streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Vudu, FuboTV, Apple Music, SiriusXM, Pandora and Spotify. Notably, Amex customers can always earn 6% back with select streaming services in the US via the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, but it’s nice to see this category available with Chase Freedom as well.
Best yet, paired with a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Chase Freedom’s 5% cash back effectively becomes 5x Ultimate Rewards points, as you can learn all about in our guide detailing Chase’s “Perfect Quartet.”
As always, you need to head over to Chase’s site to active your 5% cash back — which you can still do for Q2’s bonus categories of home improvement and grocery stores through the end of tomorrow. You can also register through your Chase Mobile App, marking one less credit-card website you’ll need to visit on a regular basis this year.
Here’s how to register:
- Head to the Chase bonus activation page.
- Enter your last name, last four digits of your card number and your billing zip code. If you don’t have your card on hand, you can log into your Chase account to retrieve these digits.
- Click “Activate Now” to register.
- If you have multiple Chase Freedom cards, make sure to register each one.
- Save a screenshot of your activation, just in case there are any issues later.
If you’re not already a card holder, now’s as good a time as any to sign up. The Chase Freedom is currently offering a sign-up bonus of $150 (or 15,000 points) after you spend $500 in the first three months. You can redeem points for cash back (100 points = $1), or transfer them to Chase Ultimate Rewards if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve. From there, you can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to travel partners like Southwest, Hyatt and United.
