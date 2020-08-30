11 of the best apps for solo travelers
Based on everything that has happened, 2020 is and will continue to be a very different year for travel. With social distancing guidelines in place around the world, this may be just the right time to travel on your own. Traveling alone can offer so much, such as fueling your self-confidence and providing a whole new outlook on the world. But things like logistics and safety may come into play when considering a solo trip. Perhaps you’re worried about dealing with all the details and reservations on your own, staying safe, speaking the local language, avoiding travel scams or even just getting bored.
Enter mobile apps! Read on for a list of apps that are indispensable for solo travelers, ensuring your trip will be hassle-free, safe and fun.
1. Travello
Travello is a social media platform (it feels a bit like Facebook) that is just for travelers. Use the app to connect with those visiting your destination for advice, suggestions or a socially-distanced day of touring. Share photos and tips, read or leave reviews of hotels and destinations or book and pay for tours and experiences. Solo travelers can join special groups just for those traveling on their own to particular destinations, too.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play.
2. Travel Smart
Travel Smart offers assistance when you have no travel buddy and need to know how much you need to tip in a new country or where the nearest embassy is. With safety features like travel notifications/advisories and danger spots to avoid based on your location, you’ll feel secure traveling alone. Other features include weather, currency conversion, travel document organization/storage, language assistance and even cultural etiquette suggestions.
Download for free on the App Store.
3. Hotel Tonight
Last-minute accommodation for solo travelers can be tricky. You certainly don’t want to be roaming around a new place late at night looking for a hostel with an open bed. Cue Hotel Tonight, an app that offers last-minute accommodation options at a discount. Book your stay between 100 days in advance up until the same day in cities across the globe. Make sure to swipe to see the Daily Drop deal on the app, which is an extra discount valid for just 15 minutes.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play.
4. Tripcoin
Without a travel buddy to share costs, you may be shelling out a bit extra for traveling alone. It’s easy to keep track of all your expenses and budget using Tripcoin. The app allows you to add in all your expenses (which you can also view offline) in various currencies. See reports, export to Excel or view color-coded graphs that help you see where you’ve been spending.
Download for free on the App Store.
5. TripScout
TripScout allows you to filter by destination, budget and interests, offering you personalized travel info straight from local influencers and bloggers. You can even customize your guide by adding in your travel dates to show specific local events. “If you’re traveling alone, the app will customize your content feed and recommendations based on the fact that you’re flying solo on your specific dates so you won’t have to sift through romantic dinners or family activities or miss unique solo experiences for the days you’re there,” said Konrad Waliszewski, CEO of TripScout.
Download for free on the App Store.
6. Waze
Waze is a navigation app that will map your route whether you’re strolling the streets of Dublin or careering through the Italian countryside in a Fiat. Solo travelers may find the app’s hazard and police alerts especially useful for avoiding events like a protest or blocked roads. Waze seamlessly integrates with Spotify so you can listen to your favorite jams while using the map or navigation mode.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play.
7. Noonlight
Safety is important, especially when traveling alone. Noonlight features a panic button, which you press and hold if feeling uneasy. Once you feel safe, release the button and enter your pin. If you release but don’t enter your pin, local police will be notified, coming to your rescue. The app allows users to connect their Tinder (you can enter backup details before your date) and Uber accounts (so police can locate you if something goes wrong during your ride or date).
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play — advanced safety features come at an added cost.
8. Meetup
If you’re dying to do a photography tour of Vienna or yoga in Madrid‘s Retiro Park, check out Meetup. You can filter your interests in the app from things like wine, dancing, language, hiking, music and more. Many of the activities are free and you may just make a new friend or two. The app will use your location to find local events and meet ups, so you can also use it at home if you’d like to join a new group or try something new.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play.
9. Audible
If you have a long train, car or plane ride, or are just wandering around a new destination on your own, Audible is the solution. The app allows you to listen to books, radio programs and even meditations/bedtime stories if you’re fighting jet lag.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play — but plan to pay for content via a monthly subscription fee.
10. TripLingo
When traveling on your own, you won’t have a travel buddy to fall back on when it comes to knowing the local language. Of course, you always have Google Translate, but TripLingo will help you communicate and adapt to the local culture. Pick from over 100 countries and download the app’s language pack, which includes a voice and image translator, a list of key phrases/vocab and a guide to cultural norms like tipping, safety and even flirting.
Download the basic version for free on iTunes or Google Play — a pro version with added phrases, a Wi-Fi call credit, a free call to live translator and audio lessons starts at $20 per month.
11. Zomato
The perfect app for traveling foodies, Zomato offers a variety of cuisine options to suit your mood — and your taste buds. Find restaurants, make reservations and explore dining options near you. Or, if you’d rather get delivery or even grocery shop staples delivered to your hotel or home rental, the app offers ample delivery and take-away options too.
Download for free on the App Store or Google Play.
Featured photo by YakobchukOlena/Getty Images
