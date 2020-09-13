The ultimate guide to earning and redeeming Asiana Club miles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Asiana is a South Korean carrier in the Star Alliance. Despite operating a handful of routes to the U.S., it isn’t very well-known stateside. But that shouldn’t be the case — the airline has an excellent loyalty program with industry-leading redemption rates. Think 40,000-mile one-way flights to Europe in business class and 52,500-mile tickets from the U.S. to Korea.
Sounds amazing, right? It is — but there are few program nuances to keep in mind. In this article, I’ll show you the ins-and-outs of the Asiana Club loyalty program. We’ll start by discussing elite status and Asiana’s partner airlines. Then, we’ll move onto earning and redeeming miles.
By the end of the article, you’ll have a well-rounded look at Asiana Club and can decide if it’s worth your time to earn miles with the program.
Let’s dive in!
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
In This Post
Asiana Club Program partners
Like most global airlines, Asiana has a handful of partner airlines that you can earn and redeem miles with. Many of these are in the Star Alliance, but some were made with non-alliance partnerships. Each of these opens interesting redemption options — let’s take a look.
Aegean Airlines
Aegean Airlines is a Greek airline that operates routes both within Greece and around Europe. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all these airlines, giving you a great way to plan tours of Greece and beyond.
Air Astana
Air Astana is one of Asiana’s three non-alliance airline partners. Based in Kazakhstan, the airline operates international flights from the nation’s largest cities. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all flights operated by the airline.
Air Canada
Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the Star Alliance’s biggest carriers. You can earn and redeem miles on the airline, giving you an excellent way to travel to and from Canada.
Related: 5 small Canadian cities you can use points and miles to visit in 2021
Air China
Air China is another one of the larger airlines in Star Alliance. It has hubs in a handful of Chinese cities, and you can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of Air China’s flights.
Air India
Air India is the flag carrier of India. The long-time Star Alliance member has an alliance partnership with Asiana, and you can earn and redeem miles on all of the Indian carrier’s flights.
Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand is a global carrier in New Zealand, with domestic flights in the country and flights abroad. You can earn and redeem miles on all the airlines’ flights, including those to the U.S., Australia and Asia.
ANA
ANA — short for All Nippon Airways — is one of my favorite airlines, with top-tier business and first-class products that fly from Japan to the world’s major cities. You can earn and redeem Asiana Miles on ANA flights, both internationally and domestically within Japan.
Austrian Airlines
Austrian Airlines is a Vienna-based carrier owned by Lufthansa. You can fly the airline all over the world and earn and redeem miles at the same time.
Avianca
Avianca is one of the larger South American airlines. Though it recently filed for bankruptcy, the airline plans to stay in business and restructure for a better post-COVID outlook. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all the carrier’s routes.
Brussels Airlines
Brussels Airlines is another Lufthansa Group airline. It’s based in Brussels and operates a large intra-Europe network and flights to Africa and North America. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all these flights.
Copa Airlines
Copa Airlines is a Central American airline based in Panama City. It operates to a handful of U.S. cities, giving many Americans nonstop flights to one of Central America’s largest economies. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all Copa flights.
Croatia Airlines
Croatia Airlines is one of the smaller Star Alliance carriers. Earn and redeem Asiana Club miles whenever you fly with the airline.
Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian Airlines is one of Africa’s largest airlines, with service to most regions of the world. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the Star Alliance carrier’s flights, including those to and from major U.S. cities.
Etihad Airways
Asiana and Etihad Airways have long had a non-alliance partnership that allows reciprocal mileage earning and redemption. You can earn up to 300% Asiana Club miles flown in Etihad Airways first-class, so it can be a good bet for paid premium tickets.
EgyptAir
EgyptAir is the flag carrier of Egypt. The airline’s global hub is in Cairo, with flights to Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all EgyptAir flights.
EVA Air
EVA Air is a Taiwanese airline hubbed in Taipei (TPE) and offers various fifth-freedom routes from Asia to Europe. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the airline’s routes.
Lufthansa
Lufthansa is Germany’s largest airline, with global hubs in Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC). You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the airlines’ flights — including those operated in Lufthansa’s top-notch first-class product.
LOT Polish Airlines
LOT Polish Airlines operates flights from several Polish airports to major cities in Europe and beyond. Those of us based in the U.S. can fly transatlantic to Warsaw (WAW), Krakow (KRK) and Rzeszów (REZ) from various gateways. The airline also offers transatlantic flights to Budapest (BUD) from New York-JFK.
You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all these flights. This can be an excellent way to fly from the U.S. to Central Europe if you want to take advantage of a super cheap 40,000-mile business class award.
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways and Asiana are non-alliance partners. Like others on this list, you can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the Qatari airlines’ flights, including those to and from the U.S.
SAS Scandinavian Airlines
SAS — short for Scandinavian Air System — is another European Star Alliance carrier, with hubs in Stockholm (ARN), Copenhagen (CPH) and Oslo (OSL). You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all SAS flights.
Shenzhen Airlines
Shenzhen Airlines is a regional Chinese airline that operates domestic flights and limited flights around Asia and to London (LHR). You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the airlines’ routes.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines and Asiana are Star Alliance partners. While you can earn Asiana Club miles on all Singapore flights, you cannot redeem them for long-haul Singapore flights in premium cabins.
South African Airways
South African Airways operates flights from its Johannesburg (JNB) hub. You can redeem and earn Asiana Club miles on all of the airlines’ routes, including New York-JFK to Johannesburg.
Swiss Airlines
Swiss is another airline in the Lufthansa Group portfolio. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of the Star Alliance carrier’s flights.
TAP Air Portugal
TAP Air Portugal is the flag carrier of Portugal, offering both international and domestic flights. You can earn and redeem your Asiana Club miles on all these flights, including various transatlantic flights to and from the U.S.
Thai Airways
Thai Airways operates several flights from its hubs in Thailand. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all of these flights.
Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, operating flights to more countries than any other airline. You can earn and redeem Asiana Club on all of these flights, giving you an excellent way to sample its top-notch business class product.
United Airlines
United Airlines is one of the Big Three U.S. airlines, with an extensive route network both domestically and internationally. As you’d expect, you can earn and redeem Asiana Club miles on all your United flights. This is especially powerful for basic economy fares.
Related: 5 mistakes to avoid when flying Star Alliance partners
Asiana elite status
Asiana has various elite status tiers for loyal flyers. Each of these tiers includes various travel benefits, like increased mileage earning and lounge access. Here’s a look at what each status level includes.
Related: How The Points Guy earns his elite status
Gold
Gold is Asiana’s entry-level status tier, which offers limited benefits. That said, these can still be powerful for those based in South Korea. Here’s a quick look at benefits:
- Business-class lounge tickets: receive two business class lounge tickets to use at Asiana lounges in Korea.
- Elite check-in: use the elite check-in counter when flying Asiana.
- Earn bonus miles when flying: earn 50% bonus miles when crediting miles to Asiana Club.
- Additional baggage: access to 9 kg in extra baggage weight.
- Star Alliance Silver status: enjoy priority waitlisting and other minor benefits when flying on Asiana and its Star Alliance partner airlines.
Diamond
Things get a bit more interesting with Diamond status. This tier includes Star Alliance Gold and other benefits, giving you a more streamlined travel experience (even in economy class). Here’s an overview of the benefits:
- Business-class lounge access in Korea: access Asiana lounges for you and a guest when flying Star Alliance.
- Access Star Alliance Gold lounges: access to Star Alliance lounges worldwide for you and a guest whenever you fly with a Star Alliance carrier.
- Business-class check-in: use business class check-in whenever you fly with a Star Alliance carrier.
- Earn bonus miles when flying: earn 10% bonus miles when crediting miles to Asiana Club.
- Free baggage: one free piece of checked baggage on all Asiana and Star Alliance member flights.
- Extended mileage expiration: mileage validity extended to 12 years.
- Star Alliance Gold status: full Star Alliance Gold benefits on partner airlines, including priority boarding, lounge access and more.
Diamond Plus
Diamond Plus is an enhanced version of Diamond that includes upgraded benefits for Asiana’s most frequent flyers. In addition to Diamond benefits, here’s what you can expect with Diamond Plus:
- Enhanced lounge access in Korea: access to a higher class of lounge than your ticket; for example, business class travelers can use the first-class lounge.
- Earn bonus miles when flying: earn 15% bonus miles when crediting miles to Asiana Club.
Platinum
Platinum is Asiana’s top-tier elite status, which is awarded after taking 1,000 Asiana flights or flying 1,000,000 miles with the carrier over your account’s lifetime. The tier never expires, so you don’t need to worry about requalifying. It includes all Diamond Plus benefits plus the following:
- Award discount coupons: Earn two coupons valid for 50% off an Upgrade Award or 10,000 miles off an award flight every 100,000 miles you fly.
- Lounge access: Access the highest class of lounge on all Asiana flights at all Korean airports.
- Bonus miles when flying: Earn 20% bonus miles when crediting to Asiana Club.
Related: Is it worth pursuing lifetime elite status?
Earning miles with Asiana Club
Unfortunately, those in the U.S. have limited options for earning Asiana Club miles, but it isn’t an impossible feat. Here’s a look at the easiest ways to earn these miles when traveling and on your everyday spending.
Related: Airline miles that are hardest to earn — and why you want them anyway
Earn by flying with Asiana Airlines and its partners
As you probably expect, you can earn Asiana Club miles when you fly with Asiana Airlines and its various partner airlines. Unlike most U.S. carriers, Asiana still awards miles based on the length of a flight and your fare class. This means longer flights in premium cabins will earn the most miles.
When flying with Asiana, refer to the Asiana earning chart listed on the airline’s website. You can calculate your earnings by multiplying the percentage listed to the right of your booking class by the length of your flight in miles. Your fare class is shown on your e-ticket.
For example, if you’re flying from New York-JFK to Seoul (ICN) in D fare business class, you’ll earn 8,632 Asiana Club miles. This is because the flight is 6,906 miles one-way and the D fare class earns 125% miles flown.
Crediting partner flights to Asiana Club works the same. Locate your partner’s earning page and find your booking class. Then, multiply the flight distance by the percentage listed to the right of your booking class.
An Air Canada flight from Montreal (YUL) to Vancouver (YVR) is 2,295 miles one-way. If you’re booked in W fare economy class, you will earn 1,147 Asiana Club miles on your flight. This is because W fare domestic Air Canada flights earn 50% miles flown.
Earn with the airline’s cobranded credit card
Want to earn Asiana miles with a credit card instead? Asiana Club doesn’t partner with any transferable points credit cards (although I wish it did), but it does offer a U.S. cobranded credit card with Bank of America.
This credit card is called the Asiana Visa Signature® Credit Card. It earns 3x miles per dollar spent on Asiana Airlines purchases, 2x miles per dollar spent at gas stations and grocery stores and 1x miles per dollar everywhere else.
In addition, you’ll earn two business class lounge passes, 10,000 bonus miles and a $100 rebate on Asiana Airlines tickets every year. These benefits offset the card’s $99 annual fee and actually make the card profitable — especially if you value Asiana Club miles highly.
You’re eligible for 30,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on the card in your first 90 days of account opening. This is a solid welcome bonus when you consider the program’s low redemption rates. That said, you should only apply if you’re past 5/24 and don’t have any Chase cards on your radar.
Related: The best credit cards from foreign airlines
Transfer points from Marriott Bonvoy
You can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to Asiana Club at a 3:1 transfer ratio. Also, 60,000 point transfers get a 5,000-mile bonus, meaning 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points equals 25,000 airline miles.
There are plenty of ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, with the easiest being cobranded credit cards. The hotel group has a suite of cards issued by American Express and Chase — here’s a look at current offers:
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earns 50,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earns 100,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after using it to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening
Related: When does it make sense to transfer Marriott points to airlines?
Book hotels and rental cars with travel partners
You can earn Asiana Club miles when you book hotels, rental cars and other travel with the airline’s partners. On the hotel side, the airline has partnerships with most of the global hotel chains. Each of these award miles differently — let’s check it out.
|Hotel
|Earning Rate
|Best Western Rewards
|Earn 250 Asiana Club miles per stay
|Hilton Honors
|Transfer 10,000 points to 1,000 Asiana Club miles
|World of Hyatt
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|IHG Rewards
|Earn up to 2 Asiana Club miles per $1 spent on hotels
|Kumho Resorts
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|Langham Hospitality Group
|Earn up to 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|Okura Nikko Hotels
|Earn up to 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|Radisson Rewards
|Transfer 2,000 points to 200 Asiana Club miles
|Regal Hotels
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|The Shilla Seoul Hotel
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|Walkerhill Hotel
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per stay
|WorldHotels
|Earn 250 Asiana Club miles per stay
If you’re renting a car, you can earn the following number of miles per rental with the following partners:
|Rental Car Company
|Earning Rate
|Alamo
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per rental
|Hertz
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per rental
|National
|Earn 500 Asiana Club miles per rental
|SK Car Rental
|Earn 100 Asiana Club miles per day
Do the math and see if earning Asiana Club miles instead of hotel and rental car points makes sense for your travel plans. You may find it worthwhile if you’re booking low-cost rentals and hotel stays and are saving for a specific Asiana award.
Redeeming miles with Asiana Club
With the heavy stuff out of the way, let’s get to the fun part: redeeming miles. As discussed, Asiana Club has great redemption rates on both its own flights and its partners. Here’s a look at how to price and book award tickets, as well as a list of some award chart sweet spots.
Related: The most undervalued airline loyalty programs
Redeeming Asiana Club miles for Asiana flights
All Asiana flights are priced based on a standard region-based award chart. This means that you’ll always pay a predictable price for an award ticket so long as saver award space is available. This is a stark contrast to United MileagePlus and Delta SkyMiles, which price awards dynamically.
The airline has two different award charts: one for flights to or within Korea and one for connecting flights via Korea. You can view a copy of the airline’s 2020 award chart below — note that all prices are for round-trip awards.
Unlike ANA Mileage Club, you can book one-way flights with Asiana Club. These flights cost half the round-trip award, so a one-way flight from Seoul (ICN) to San Francisco (SFO) starts at 52,500 miles in business class.
Speaking of business class awards, there are two categories: standard and Smartium. Smartium is the airline’s new business class product and costs marginally more miles than the older product.
Asiana Club does add fuel surcharges to its own flights, but they’re nowhere near as steep as British Airways. For example, a flight from San Francisco (SFO) to Seoul has $136.50 in taxes and fees. Of that amount, $130.90 is made up of fuel surcharges.
Related: The Wizard of OZ: Asiana (A380) in business class from New York to Seoul
How to upgrade Asiana flights with miles
You can also upgrade paid Asiana flights with your Asiana Club miles — but it isn’t easy. Only Y, B and M class economy tickets are eligible for upgrades. These are generally more expensive than lower classes of economy, so always check if a discounted business class fare is more cost-effective.
Refer to the following upgrade award chart for pricing. Again, these prices are for round-trip upgrades. One-way upgrades are priced at half the cost of a round-trip upgrade.
Redeeming Asiana Club miles on partner airlines
Partner awards are also priced on a standard award chart. You can find the award chart for your specific region on the airline’s website. Enter your origin region and the chart will appear at the center of the screen. You can view the North America award chart below:
This chart includes all partner awards, including awards operated by non-alliance partners like Etihad Airways. This means that there are some excellent deals to be had, and I’ll show you them in the next section.
Unfortunately, the airline does pass on fuel surcharges. We’ve seen reports that they’re lower than what’s charged by ANA Mileage Club and other Star Alliance programs that pass on fuel surcharges, adding roughly $400 to transatlantic awards.
Asiana Club award chart sweet spots
By now, you know that Asiana Club has an excellent award chart — but what are the best redemptions? Here’s a look at some of the best ways to redeem Asiana Club miles for maximum value.
Book Etihad first and business class around the world
AAdvantage is generally seen as the best way to book Etihad first and business class, but Asiana Club offers a good deal too. You can book a one-way flight from North America to the Middle East and Africa for just 60,000 and 80,000 miles one-way in business and first-class.
Better yet? Asiana doesn’t add fuel surcharges to Etihad award tickets. This means you can redeem without paying anything more than minimal taxes and fees.
These are some of the best business and first-class products in the sky. You can expect excellent dining options, a luxurious seat and top-notch service. Check out TPG’s full review of Etihad’s The Residence first class before you book.
Redeem for United transatlantic flights on the cheap
United is one of the few airlines that Asiana Airlines doesn’t levy fuel surcharges on when crossing the Atlantic from the U.S. In most cases, you can travel on any of the airline’s transatlantic flights for just 40,000 miles and $5.60 in taxes and fees when departing the U.S.
This is an excellent deal and one that I recommend you take advantage of. It’s significantly cheaper than most other loyalty programs, including ANA Mileage Club. While you don’t get a free stopover like you do with ANA, you can book one-way tickets and save miles.
Experience Asiana’s new business class for 62,500 miles one-way
You can fly in Asiana’s newest business class product for just 62,500 miles and $136.50 one-way. This new seat is ultra-modern and offers solid dining and service for a comfortable transpacific flight.
Related: The 6 best airline award chart sweet spots
How to book Asiana Club award tickets
You can book Asiana award tickets on the Asiana website — just head to the airline’s website, sign in and use the search box at the center of the page. Then, click the Search button on the right-hand side of the page.
Then, you’ll be greeted with a calendar view that shows all available flights. All flights with a colored icon at the bottom right-hand corner are dates that have an open award seat. Scroll down and you can view all flights available on the date you originally selected.
If you like the flight shown, select it and click the Next button at the bottom of the screen. The website will then walk you through the booking process.
Related: Asiana Airlines will stop selling first class after August 31
How to book partner awards with Asiana Club miles
Unfortunately, booking partner awards with Asiana Club isn’t quite as easy. You cannot book these tickets online, so you must call in to book. Use your favorite Star Alliance search tool to find the ticket you’d like to book and call Asiana at 1-800-227-4262 to book.
Bottom line
Asiana Club is a great award program that offers some of the best redemption rates in the miles and points world. The miles are hard to earn, but if you open a cobrand credit card, transfer in some Marriott Bonvoy points and utilize other earning methods, you can rack up points relatively quickly.
Keep this program on your radar after travel resumes. I think there’s a strong possibility that it will be added as a major credit card transfer partner in the coming years — especially as the airline looks to recover from the coronavirus travel downturn.
Feature photo by EQRoy/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.