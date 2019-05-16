This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Although Delta hasn’t published an award chart for years, it does offer award flash sales fairly regularly. Destinations have included South America from 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip, domestic flights for 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip, London for 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip, Australia for 44,000 SkyMiles round-trip, Africa for 54,000 SkyMiles round-trip and more.
Today, we’re seeing Delta award flights for domestic US travel on sale with prices starting at 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip in economy. Delta lists 28 routes for this deal. Travel dates range between June and September 2019. We found other options outside those listed after doing some searching. We recommend heading to Delta.com and searching around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing.
The downside is that this sale is pretty restrictive on dates: Each city pair has a narrow window for travel. While most are a set week, some of the travel windows are as short as three days, like Seattle to Tampa, which is only good for travel on September 9 through September 11, 2019. To see the full list of travel dates head over to the Delta Flash Sale page for the Terms and Conditions.
Remember that Diamond and Platinum Medallion members are entitled to fee-free cancellations on all award bookings (Basic Economy tickets notwithstanding), so top-tier elites can book now and see if it works with their schedule down the road. Also, Delta’s higher elite tiers are entitled to complimentary upgrades from Main Cabin to Comfort+.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned above. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure you toggle to “Miles” when looking at search results.
If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Numerous city pairs
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles round-trip plus taxes and fees ($11.20) in economy
Booking Dates: No published end date, so book ASAP because these fares will go fast
Travel Dates: Limited dates between June and September
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 12,000 SkyMiles + $11 in taxes round-trip:
New York La Guardia (LGA) to Fort Lauderdale Florida (FLL) for 13,500 SkyMiles + $11 in taxes round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Orlando (MCO) for 15,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Orlando (MCO) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $11 in taxes round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to San Francisco (SFO) for 18,000 SkyMiles + $11 in taxes round-trip in basic economy:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you might consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles).
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured photo by Tomás Del Coro / Flickr.
