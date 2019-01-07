This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Finding soft spots in the Delta SkyMiles program has grown increasingly difficult in recent years. It’s no secret that some have even given up trying to maximize their SkyMiles due to the atrocious award redemption rates, especially in premium cabins. However Delta does offer frequent award sales in economy and the carrier currently has deals on flights to Australia, starting from just 44,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
These discounted rates to Sydney (SYD) and Melbourne (MEL) appear to be an unpublished sale as it is not listed on Delta’s official SkyMiles deals website. That said, every city and rate will not be listed in this post. Round-trip economy awards to Australia currently start at just 44,000 SkyMiles + $114 in taxes/fees. Award redemptions for 44,000 SkyMiles are quite limited with only a few routes offering that rate. Other routes range from 50,000 miles to 70,000 miles round-trip. While 70,000 miles is not as amazing of a deal as 44,000 miles, it’s still quite an attractive rate given that award flights to Australia typically start around 90,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
Since this sale is unpublished the date by which the awards must be booked is not known. We recommend booking any flight as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of these great rates. Sales like this will typically last anywhere from 24 to 48 hours. If you do not see your preferred departure city listed below, it’s still worth checking Delta’s website to see if your departure city is included in this promotion.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: LAX/SFO/IAD/JFK/LGA/EWR/ORD/STL/MCI/PDX/SEA/IND/DFW/AUS/LAS to SYD/MEL
Cost: 44,000+ SkyMiles and $113+ fees round-trip in economy
Dates: March-May 2019; although other dates may be available
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Purchase by: We recommend purchasing within the next 48 hours
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington-National (DCA) to Sydney for 44,000 SkyMiles + $114 taxes and fees round-trip:
Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Sydney for 44,000 SkyMiles + $114 in taxes and fees round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Sydney (SYD) for 50,000 SkyMiles + $114 taxes and fees round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Melbourne (MEL) for 50,000 SkyMiles + $139 taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $108 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Seattle (SEA) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 SkyMiles + $113 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Sydney (SYD) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $108 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Sydney (SYD) for 70,000 SkyMiles + $114 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Melbourne (MEL) for 76,000 SkyMiles + $134 in taxes and fees round-trip:
