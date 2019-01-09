This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Award tickets to one of Europe’s most popular destinations are on sale, with prices starting from 32,000 SkyMiles round trip. You can fly from many cities in the US on Delta (and in some cases Virgin Atlantic) to London Heathrow (LHR) for the discounted price. The only downside to these tickets are the high taxes and fees, which are hard to avoid since the UK tacks on outrageous taxes on departing flights.
Consider using a card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard, which can cover the surcharges with their points.
Although Delta has recently introduced basic economy on award tickets, the economy deals still book into Main Cabin, so you’ll still be able to check a bag and select a seat for free.
The airline has listed the following routes as being discounted:
However, other departure cities appear to be available, so it could still be worth plugging in your origin city even if you don’t see it listed. We found cities like Nashville (BNA) and Charlotte (CLT) available at similar rates.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta, Virgin Atlantic
Routes: JFK/EWR/BOS/MSP/DTW/ATL/SFO/MCO/IAD/SEA/SLC/MIA/LAX/LAS and likely others to LHR
Cost: From 32,000 miles round-trip in economy plus $180 in taxes and fees
Travel Dates: Feb. 1 – April 30
Purchase By: Jan. 10
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $187 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to London (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $187 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $181 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $181 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop on Virgin Atlantic:
Seattle (SEA) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 34,000 miles + $187 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Plus, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image by Luca Micheli via Unsplash.
