Deal Alert: Get a Helicopter Ride Between Manhattan and a NYC Airport for Just $120
If you want a quick and convenient transfer between Manhattan and the New York City airports, BLADE is becoming one of the better options.
TPG has been a fan of BLADE since 2014, when you’d need to pay up to $1,250 for a ride between Manhattan and New York Kennedy (JFK). Since then, BLADE has expanded to New York LaGuardia, Newark and Los Angeles; launched private jet flights between NYC and Miami and partnered with Delta and American Airlines.
Just in March 2019, it launched BLADE Continuous between Manhattan and JFK, and expanded the service to Newark and LaGuardia in May. As its name implies, it offers continuous service between NYC airports and Manhattan on weekdays between 7am and 7pm and Sunday from 3pm-7pm. Here’s what the experience was like.
But perhaps most importantly of the changes over the years, BLADE has dropped the price of its airport transfers significantly. A seat on a BLADE Continuous flight costs just $195 per person. And there’s a coupon code available now that drops that price even lower. The $75 coupon code AIRSOCIAL will cut the price of one ride down to just $120.
In order to take advantage of this deal:
- Download and open the BLADE app
- Select the BLADE Airport option on the homepage
- Choose the airport you want to go between
- Select which direction you want to book
- Pick the date and time your flight lands (inbound) or when you want to arrive curbside at the airport (outbound) and click next
- Enter your airline and flight number so BLADE can make sure your flight is on time
- Choose any upgrades you want to add or just click Next
- Confirm your itinerary and click Next
- Click Enter Code, type AIRSOCIAL and click Apply
- Enter your payment info to checkout
If you’re a The Platinum Card® from American Express cardmember, check your mail for a gift from American Express. Amex recently sent out $295 BLADE gift cards to select cardholders. If you were one of the lucky ones, you can use this gift card to score a $120 after-coupon ride plus a $195 BLADE Continuous ride for just $20 out of pocket.
