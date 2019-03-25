‘BLADE Continuous’ Now Offering Helicopter Rides From Manhattan to JFK All Day
Tired of facing traffic from Manhattan to the airport each time you leave the city for work or on vacation? If you’re willing to throw some money at the problem, a new program from BLADE which kicks off on March 25 will cut your airport commute down to a five-minute helicopter flight.
As part of the new BLADE Continuous service, BLADE is offering transport services for $195 one way between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on weekdays from 7am to 7pm. (Note: This route is not covered under the BLADE Unlimited Pass, which only covers flights to the Hamptons.)
Manhattan flights will depart from the BLADE Lounge West at the West 30th Street Heliport, located just steps from the newly-opened Hudson Yards complex, where dozens of major commercial brands are vying for high-profile office space. At JFK, BLADE service will include ground transportation between the helipad and all commercial terminals. The private helicopter service will also have a presence in the lobby of the highly anticipated TWA Hotel, where hotel guests will be able to arrange BLADE flights to Manhattan, or any other BLADE-served destination.
The new Manhattan-JFK weekday service launch is the next phase of BLADE’s continued expansion into commercial aviation. Just a few weeks prior, BLADE announced an optional escorted transfer service for American Airlines travelers departing or arriving in New York or Los Angeles.
BLADE isn’t the first helicopter company to address the hellish Manhattan-to-airport commute from a higher perspective. Last summer, United began offering helicopter transfers from the Big Apple to its hub in Newark.
All images courtesy of BLADE.
