Although Delta hasn’t had a published award chart for years, it does offer award flash sales fairly regularly. Destinations have included South America from 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip, domestic flights for 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip, London for 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip, Australia for 44,000 SkyMiles round-trip, Africa for 54,000 SkyMiles round-trip and more.
Today we’re seeing dozens of domestic Delta awards on sale with prices starting at 11,000 SkyMiles round-trip in economy. Delta lists 29 routes for this deal, but we found other options outside those listed after doing some searching. We recommend heading to Delta.com and searching around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing.
However, Delta is also running a Seattle specific flash sale, with multiple routes to Hawaii on sale from there. Note that the prices listed below are for one-way flights.
The general domestic sale does not have a listed end date and travel dates are spread across May through August, although you can check out the full details here. However, Delta says the Seattle flights need to be booked by May 8 for travel between August 15 and November 15.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned above. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and make sure you toggle to “Miles” when looking at search results.
Remember that Diamond and Platinum Medallion members are entitled to fee-free cancellations on all award bookings (Basic Economy tickets notwithstanding), so top-tier elites can book now and see if it works with their schedule down the road. Also, Delta’s higher elite tiers are entitled to complimentary upgrades from Main Cabin to Comfort+.
If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many domestic routes: click here for the general list and here for Seattle specific routes
Cost: 11,000+ SkyMiles round-trip
Booking Dates: now through May 8
Travel Dates: Sept. 6 through Oct. 31, 2019
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Austin (AUS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to San Diego (SAN) for 11,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 16,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Orlando (MCO) for 21,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 22,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Maui (OGG) for 29,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured image by Teresa Barajas via Unsplash.
