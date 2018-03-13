This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In an email today, JetBlue announced that its partnership with Amazon was being significantly devalued. Beginning March 27, 2018, purchases through the JetBlue Amazon shopping portal will no longer earn JetBlue points. But you can still earn three JetBlue points per dollar when shopping at Amazon if you’re onboard a JetBlue flight and connected to the carrier’s free Fly-Fi Wi-Fi.
The news comes as a huge blow to Amazon shoppers since the TrueBlue portal was the only online shopping portal where you could earn airline miles for Amazon purchases. There are a few portals that offer cashback — but only for purchases in eligible categories.
You can still earn JetBlue points through its shopping portal, JetBlue credit card spend, transferring points from Amex Membership Rewards or Citi ThankYou points and from good old-fashioned flying.
If you’re looking to save at the online retail giant, the Amazon Prime VISA card gets 5% back on all Amazon purchases (if you’re a Prime member) or you could use the Citi Double Cash Card to get 2% cashback (1% when you buy, plus 1% when you pay). You can also by gift cards at a discount or from a retailer where a card gets a category bonus like the Chase Freedom — which earns 5x points on mobile wallet purchases this quarter.
