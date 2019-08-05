This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want a Delta credit card, you can choose between luxury at a price and a card that’s easier on your wallet. If you want a card chock full of perks, including complimentary access to any Delta Sky Club around the world, then you should consider the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express — with its $450 annual fee (see rates and fees).
But if you’re looking for a Delta-branded Amex card that has no fee and still allows you to earn miles toward rewards bookings, then the Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express may be a better pick. Today we’re going to review what you get with this no-annual-fee Delta card (see rates and fees). Let’s get started.
Welcome Offer
Cardholders will earn 10,000 miles after spending $500 in the first three months. TPG valuations make that worth $120. It’s not the most generous offer on the market, but those miles can go toward award travel or seat upgrades.
Earning
The Blue Delta card offers a good variety of ways to earn miles beyond Delta purchases. Here’s the breakdown:
- 2x miles at US restaurants
- 2x miles on purchases made directly with Delta
- 1x mile on all other purchases
- 20% savings on Delta inflight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets
For a no-annual-fee airline card, the restaurant bonus category is decent. The other Delta credit cards don’t allow you to earn extra points on categories beyond purchases on Delta, so this is a great offer. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express — the card considered an upgrade from the Blue Delta — only allows users to earn 2x points on Delta purchases and it comes with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Redeeming
Delta is a part of the SkyTeam Alliance, which includes 19 member airlines with access to more than 1,150+ destinations, so finding a flight route on which to redeem your miles shouldn’t be an issue.
You can’t redeem your SkyMiles for statement credit or cash back, but you can put them toward flights, upgrades, Delta vacations, car rentals and gift cards, among other things. The best values for your miles are redemptions for flights and flight upgrades.
Delta often offers great SkyMiles Deals. A few weeks ago, Delta was offering round-trip tickets to Nassau for 12,000 SkyMiles. You can easily rack up 12,000 miles with your welcome bonus and miles earned from regular spending.
Perks
The perks offered from the Blue Delta are solid, although it’s disappointing that there aren’t more from Delta itself. But then again, it is a no-annual-fee credit card. Here’s what you can expect from the Blue Delta:
- Car rental loss and damage insurance
- 24/7 access to Global Assist® Hotline
- Extended warranty on purchases made with card
- Return protection up to 90 days after the purchases were made
- Purchase protection from accidental damage or theft up to 120 days after purchase
- Exclusive access to ticket pre-sales and events
- Two-day shipping on ShopRunner
- Pay It, Plan It
Competition
Among other no-annual-fee airline credit cards the American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card is a clear competitor. Instead of earning 2x points on dining, you’ll earn 2x points on groceries. This card offers a similar 10,000-mile welcome bonus, but also comes with a $50 statement credit after spending at least $500 within the first three months. Both are great options; it comes down to what airline you’d like to earn loyalty with.
Another good no-annual-fee option is the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card. You’ll earn 1.25x miles per dollar and a generous 10x miles when booking via Hotels.com/venture and paying with the card. When it comes to redeeming, you can transfer to 10+ travel partners or use your miles to “erase” travel purchases made on the card at a rate of 1 cent per mile.
Beyond the no-annual-fee cards, you also may want to consider the following:
Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card: This card — with a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year — is better suited for more regular Delta flyers since the 2x points are only earned on Delta purchases. Additionally, right now you’ll earn 30,000 points after spending just $1,000 in the first three months, plus 50% off purchases made directly with Delta for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
American Express® Gold Card: If you love food and traveling, then this card may be the one for you. You’ll earn 4x points on dining worldwide and at US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x), up to $120 annually in dining credits and up to $100 in an annual airline credit. By having a straight-up Amex card, you’ll be able to transfer your points to three airline alliances: Oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance— opening up your travel options even further. But this card comes with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Bottom Line
For a no-annual-fee airline credit card, the Blue Delta offers generous earnings outsides of Delta purchases, which isn’t common for cards like this. It’s missing the inflight perks of the other Delta cards such as a free checked bag and priority boarding, but those cards all carry annual fees ranging from $95 to $450 a year. So if you’re looking to earn SkyMiles at no cost, the Blue Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express is one to consider.
