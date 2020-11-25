Book now, travel later: Open award availability at Ventana Big Sur throughout 2021
There are few places in America more breathtaking than Big Sur, CA, and few properties there are as coveted as Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, especially for the points and miles crowd.
Now, booking your next award stay at this Category 7 property just got easier thanks to wide-open availability in 2021 when you book three or more nights, with Standard rooms (one King bed with fireplace) starting at 30,000 points per night. Typically, it costs over $1,000 per night at this resort, giving you a phenomenal return on your World of Hyatt points.
A quick search shows availability anywhere from February to July to October of 2021:
If you book in the coming months, make sure to check for any COVID-19 restrictions in place. Currently, the hotel’s website states that face coverings are required in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas. Also, the fitness center, hot tub, spa, and Japanese baths are closed while food and bar service is limited.
The Ventana Big Sur is one of Hyatt’s top properties in North America, added as part of Hyatt’s acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality back in 2018.
As TPG’s Summer Hull wrote, this adults-only property recently transitioned to an all-inclusive model, even for those staying on points. You’ll have access to meals, hikes, a picnic program, poolside lunch, outdoor fitness classes and more. You’re also within easy striking distance of Pfeiffer State Beach and all that Big Sur has to offer.
Don’t forget that all World of Hyatt members who register and book award nights between now and Jan. 4, 2021, will get 15% of their points back and free parking. World of Hyatt Credit cardholders’ rebate is increased to 25%.
This promotion applies to award stays across all Hyatt brands, including core brands like Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, as well as participating SLH and MGM properties.
To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to register by Dec. 1, 2020. Then simply redeem your points and you’ll get 15-25% of your points back within 6-8 weeks. Members can register here. Hyatt cardholders can register here.
If you’re looking for ways to stock up on points before you book, remember that you can transfer points at a 1:1 ratio from a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which currently offers a 60,000-point sign-up bonus after $4,000 spent on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card is another great alternative if you want a card with Hyatt-specific perks like elite status. The card comes with 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Plus another 25,000 points after $6,000 in total spending within the first six months. The card includes automatic Discoverist status, which gets you perks like 10% bonus points, M life Pearl status, free premium internet, space-available room upgrades, 2 p.m. checkout and more.
