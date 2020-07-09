7 Hyatt properties that give you more space for fewer points
It’s a weird summer.
Most camps are closed, there are quarantines and travel restrictions in place all over the globe, and though some travelers are cautiously hitting the road again, many others are deciding to stay close to home.
But for people who are venturing out, at least a little, a new promotion from Hyatt makes it a bit easier to explore while saving your cash — and using fewer points.
If you use World of Hyatt points for stays by Oct. 8. 2020, you can get 15% of your redeemed points back. It gets better if you have The World of Hyatt Credit Card, as cardholders get 25% of their redeemed points back. This would take a top-tier, 40,000-point redemption down to 30,000 points per night, while a mid-tier 20,000-point property would cost just 15,000 points per night.
On top of that, Hyatt is providing free parking to all World of Hyatt members during an award stay. Normally, this is a perk just for top-tier Hyatt Globalists.
During a normal summer, we would likely outline fancy urban hotels or big beach resorts on foreign shores where you might want to redeem your points — but this year is different. Because many travelers are seeking more socially distanced vacations than in previous years, here are seven Hyatt properties within the U.S. where you can redeem fewer points and have a good shot at staying away from the crowds.
Hounds Tooth Inn
Oakhurst, California
Cost: Normally 25,000 points per night
Hounds Tooth Inn is on 3.5 acres in the Sierra Nevada foothills, just a short drive from Yosemite National Park. This adorable property has just 13 rooms — perfect for keeping your distance from other people. Many of those rooms come with mountain views or even ensuite fireplaces. World of Hyatt cardholders could pay just 18,750 Hyatt points per night to be an easy drive from national parks adventures.
Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort
Big Sur, California
Cost: Normally 30,000 points per night
This adults-only property recently transitioned to an all-inclusive model, even for those staying on points. Here you’ll have access to meals, hikes, a picnic program, poolside lunch, outdoor fitness classes and more for as little as 22,500 points per night for Hyatt cardholders staying in a standard room. You’re also within easy striking distance of Pfeiffer State Beach and all that Big Sur has to offer.
Topping Rose House
The New York Hamptons
Cost: Normally 40,000 points per night
This hotel says it’s the only full-service hotel in the Hamptons, which makes being able to redeem points to stay in a 19th-century mansion a true treat. Along with the 22 rooms and suites, there’s a swimming pool, spa, restaurant and easy beach access awaiting in Bridgehampton for 30,000 points for travelers with a Hyatt credit card in their wallet.
The Pillars Hotel
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Cost: Normally 20,000 points per night
This hotel on the Intracoastal Waterway has just 18 rooms, a pool, restaurant and— wait for it — a 51-foot luxury yacht you can charter for your crew if the mood strikes, though I’m guessing you can’t redeem points for that. Otherwise, the beach is just a few minutes away.
Hyatt Place Moab
Near Arches National Park, Utah
Cost: Normally 8,000 points per night
State and national parks are having a moment this summer. In fact, some may even be too crowded right now, as so many travelers are seeking wide open spaces and the great outdoors. The hotel itself may not be on your bucket list, but it’s very close to Arches National Park. Those with a Hyatt credit card can pay just 6,000 points per night to be very close to this stunning destination.
Hyatt Carmel Highlands
Carmel, California
Cost: Normally 30,000 points per night
Hyatt Carmel Highlands is a great choice for social distancing, as the rooms are spread out and there’s plenty of space you can claim for your own to take in the views. Here, you’ll be very close to hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, sailing and wineries for just 22,500 points per night if you have a Hyatt credit card.
Wyndhurst Manor & Club
The Berkshires of Massachusetts
Cost: Normally 25,000 points per night
Wyndhurst Manor & Club features 46 rooms and suites spread across four cottages in the heart of the Berkshires. This property puts wellness at the forefront and is in a great location for those looking to enjoy a socially distant game of golf. Of note for families is that this property does have standard rooms with two queen beds, which is relatively uncommon for smaller properties. With a Hyatt credit card, you’ll need just 18,750 points per night.
Bottom line
Not everyone is ready to travel yet, and not everyone can even cross a state line without spending 14 days in quarantine. However, whether you want a nearcation just around the corner from home or are craving some space in the great outdoors, there may be Hyatt award stays awaiting you for fewer points than you thought possible at properties you might have never considered before.
Featured image of Big Sur by EyeWolf/Getty Images
