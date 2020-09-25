You can now earn Hyatt points and elite nights at a campsite in California
With the pandemic continuing on, many travelers are looking for outdoor adventures that maintain distance from others.
That’s why we’ve seen dramatically increased interest in booking RVs, securing reservations at national parks and planning the perfect road trip.
And while these trips are great for social distancing, there’s one downside for fans of loyalty programs — there are typically fewer opportunities to earn or redeem points.
But with World of Hyatt’s latest update, you now have an opportunity to earn points at a campsite in California’s famed Big Sur. Effective immediately, World of Hyatt members can now earn points and Tier-Qualifying Night credits when booking camping sites at the Ventana Big Sur.
As a Hyatt spokesperson explains,
When World of Hyatt members pay an eligible rate for camping and glamping reservations at Ventana Big Sur, they will earn 5 Base Points per every eligible U.S. dollar spent, plus standard elite tier bonuses and Tier-Qualifying Night Credits, which qualify toward earning Milestone Rewards. This officially marks World of Hyatt’s first camping and glamping accommodations that allow members to boost point earning and tier status!
The Ventana Big Sur, an Alila branded resort, is one of Hyatt’s top properties in North America. As part of Hyatt’s acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality back in 2018, the chain added the Alila portfolio (with a few other brands) into its expanding footprint.
The Ventana offers a luxurious resort experience with spacious guest rooms, delectable food and incredible views nestled in the hills along the Pacific Coast Highway. Plus, the hotel recently shifted to an all-inclusive model — all food and beverages and (most) activities are now included with paid stays and points redemptions. I recently stayed at the hotel in August and will have a review publishing soon.
But the hotel doesn’t just have traditional rooms. There’s also a separate glamping and camping site on the property. And while you’ve long been able to earn points when staying at the property’s glamping sites, camping sites were excluded until now.
You can book camping sites through all Hyatt channels. Rates hover around $80 a night before taxes and fees — which is not a bad way to pick up an elite-qualifying night!
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to redeem points for camping and glamping sites as part of this latest update, but hopefully, that’s something Hyatt will consider adding in the future. Also, note that these sites do not include access to resort amenities or the resort’s all-inclusive offerings.
Either way, this is great news for World of Hyatt members as travel takes us through all sorts of twists and turns this year. Camping is one of the best socially-distant, outdoor adventures. And now, you’ll be able to earn points and elite-qualifying nights when you stay at the Ventana Big Sur campsite.
Goodbye mattress run. Hello, sleeping bag run.
All photos by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
