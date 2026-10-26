United adds Bermuda flight, bolsters San Francisco hub in 4-route expansion
United Airlines already revealed its big international "route drop" for next summer. But this weekend, the carrier also revealed a handful of new, shorter routes that will launch in 2027.
United is adding a new nonstop flight to Bermuda for the summer season.
Plus, the carrier is bolstering its San Francisco International Airport (SFO) hub with a trio of new and returning routes. There's new transcontinental service to New England and the South Carolina coast — and a flight to Oklahoma that the airline hasn't flown since the pandemic.
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All told, it's a four-route expansion for the Chicago-based carrier, which will cover a total of six cities.
The news was first reported by Ishrion Aviation.
United's 4 new and returning routes
|Route
|Launch date
|Details
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) in Bermuda
April 3
Weekly service during the summer season
SFO to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina
March 28 through Nov. 29
Four weekly round-trips during the summer
SFO to Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL)
March 28
Daily service
SFO to Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City
March 28
Daily service
United will use Boeing 737 family aircraft for three of the four routes, including its Chicago service to Bermuda and its two new transcontinental flights from San Francisco.
Its SFO flights to Oklahoma City will be on board an Embraer 175 regional jet.
Bolstering Bermuda service, SFO hub
United's new O'Hare service to Bermuda will give the carrier a second nonstop flight to the British overseas territory, which is located about 650 miles off the North Carolina coast.
United already offers Bermuda service from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).
Meanwhile, two of the San Francisco routes the carrier is adding will be familiar to longtime United flyers in certain pockets of the country.
The carrier last operated its SFO-BDL flights in 2018. Its SFO-OKC service ended in April 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.
The Charleston flight, meanwhile, will give Bay Area travelers a new way to explore a popular vacation spot in South Carolina.
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Bottom line
This latest four-route expansion for United comes a week after the carrier announced a handful of new Canada routes, as part of a larger strengthening of its ties with Air Canada.
That included new service to Newfoundland, via St. John's — which will be the carrier's easternmost service in Canada.
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