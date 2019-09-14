This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
Here’s how to avoid being ‘that person’ on a plane
Airplane floors are gross. Plane bathrooms are even grosser. And when people go to the bathroom barefoot, then put those dirty digits up on your armrest? Well, it’s the grossest. Watch TPG’s video in partnership with Passenger Shaming to learn about nine poor behaviors to avoid when traveling.
TPG visits Guatemala for the 2019 PeaceJam conference
The Points Guy has supported PeaceJam — a nonprofit organization that develops young leaders through exposure to Nobel Peace Laureates such as Desmond Tutu and Leymah Gbowee — since 2014. This year, the TPG team traveled to Guatemala to recognize 150 incredibly inspiring youth from across the country, as well as Nobel Peace Laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum, who runs the Rigoberta Menchú Tum Foundation to promote the human rights of indigenous peoples.
This woman was charged $66,000 for 2 nights at a 3-star hotel
The headline tells you pretty much everything you need to know. But just in case you want a little more: Here’s a good example of when a credit card can offer you protection that a debit card would not.
Which major U.S. airline is best?
Southwest, United, American, Delta: There’s an absolute answer, and each of TPG’s experts swears by a different one. Listen to this week’s Miles Away podcast to hear their reasons why.
When and where to catch this year’s fall foliage
Pumpkin spice, cool air, road trips and chunky sweaters. Here are the best places across the US to enjoy all of those things while taking in the beautiful colors of fall foliage.
British Airways schedules still struggling after its recent employee strike
British Airways flights may be back in the skies, but their timetables haven’t quite caught up yet.
Flying while black: What the TSA still doesn’t get about natural hair
If you get it, you get it. If you don’t, this firsthand op-ed by TPG reporter Vikkie Walker will open your eyes to a humiliating experience all too familiar to black women who travel.
Why TPG’s travel editor chose a 13-hour train ride over a 2-hour flight
This month, TPG is highlighting all things train travel, so travel editor Melanie Lieberman decided to take the scenic route to Montreal.
These are the best airline, travel and business credit cards of 2019
We’ve done the heavy lifting so you don’t have to: These are the best airline, travel + business credit cards of 2019. And if you’d like some bonus research, here are seven cards that each offer more than $1,000 in value.
How to sleep on a plane
Falling asleep at 39,000 feet can be a feat sometimes, even for travelers in first class. Whether you’re in a low-cost carrier seat, in basic economy or sitting pretty in the famous Singapore Suites, this guide gives you the best tips for sleeping on any plane. (P.S. Basic economy doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doomed to an awful experience.)
Here’s the easiest way to lock in the Southwest Companion Pass for 2020
It’s that time of year again: With just over three months left in the year, it’s time to start planning ahead for free companion travel on Southwest in 2020. Read up on how the current elevated sign-up bonuses on these Southwest cards can help you reach the required 110,000 points necessary to earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass for next year. If you just need to make sure you keep your points available, read about 21 ways to keep your points from expiring.
The Bahamas still open for business following Hurricane Dorian
The Bahamian islands are still open for tourism following one of the worst storms of the year. The Caribbean island nation’s prime minister appealed to tourists not to cancel their trips, saying, “One of the best ways that people around the world can show their support and solidarity is to visit our other islands by air or by cruise ship.” Just remember to check the weather before you go this week: Another storm is threatening the coastline.
If you’re looking to visit the Bahamas to help boost the local economy, check out our complete guide for visiting on points and miles so you can save your cash for local spending once you arrive. And if you’d prefer to give directly, here’s how you can help.
