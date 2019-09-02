This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hurricane Dorian is charting a devastating course through the Bahamas, affecting locals and travelers alike. Later this week, the storm may also bring dangerous conditions to the US East Coast.
Companies and charities that operate in the storm’s path are already starting to make plans for the recovery effort. Here’s what’s already been announced, and ways you can help:
Airbnb
If you live in the coastal Southeast, Airbnb is asking you to consider opening your home to evacuees and relief workers for free through Sept. 16.
If you’re able to do that, you can sign up here. If you are evacuating or planning to help with relief efforts after the storm passes, you can use Airbnb’s website to find free accommodation.
American Airlines
AAdvantage customers can earn 10 miles per dollar when they donate to the Red Cross through Sept. 20 on the airline’s donation page. The minimum donation is $25. Click here for more information.
Global Giving
Global Giving has set up a Hurricane Dorian relief fund, with a goal of raising $2 million for recovery efforts. The fund will initially provide resources to first responders and survivors, and then will help back longer-term recovery efforts. Click here to donate.
Delta Air Lines
SkyMiles members can donate miles to the Red Cross and other charities assisting the relief effort. Delta customers can also donate cash to the through the airline’s Red Cross partnership. Click here for more information.
International Medical Corps
The International Medical Corps has already begun mobilizing its response, sending a team to Florida’s State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. The corps will provide physical and mental health professionals during Florida’s response to the storm and is assisting the recovery that is already underway in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Click here to support this effort.
Red Cross
Anyone can donate directly to the Red Cross, which is already beginning to mobilize its emergency response teams. The charity is also requesting blood donations.
Save the Children
The charity is also deploying emergency response teams to help children and families in the hurricane’s path. It has requested donations to aid those efforts.
Check back here for updates as other companies and charities announce their plans.
Featured photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
