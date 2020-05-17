TPG: 10 things I miss about flying
As someone who usually flies 250,000+ miles and hasn’t been on plane since March 1 due to coronavirus, these last two months being grounded have me itching to get back in the air, just like everyone else here at TPG.
While I’m using this time to continue to rack up points and miles for and plan my next trip, I’ve also been thinking about the little things — even the usually annoying things! — I miss about being in an airport right now.
Here are 10 aspects of life on the road I’ll welcome with open arms once the time comes.
1. The unmistakable smell of Auntie Anne’s pretzels wafting through the terminal.
2. The frantic last-call boarding announcements for the person *still drinking* at the airport Chili’s, about to miss their flight to Cancun.
3. The head-to-toe, rubber-gloved TSA pat down.
4. The feeling of daggers in my back as I jump to the front of the TSA PreCheck line thanks to my CLEAR status.
5. The excitement of walking onto a plane with delusions of grandeur, thinking your seatmate is going to be your soul mate — but it’s usually just another tired business traveler.
6. Trying to find the Uber driver — “Are you in the inside lane or the outer lane?!” — and time it *exactly right* to minimize time outside.
7. Shopping at Hudson News, trying to find a healthy but delicious snack and coming up empty once again — and just going with mesquite barbecue deep fried potato chips.
8. Waiting in endless Starbucks lines, wishing they had mobile ordering in airports.
9. Eating nuts on a plane as if they are the most exclusive delicacy in the world — even when I don’t really like nuts, but they just taste better warm on a plane.
10. Feeling like Norm from “Cheers” walking into a Centurion Lounge, seeing the friendly check-in agents and countless TPG readers, and knowing I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.
What weird things do you miss most about being in an airport? Let us know in the comments.
