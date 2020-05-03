Attention Uber users: All passengers and drivers will soon be required to wear face masks
Airlines aren’t the only companies requiring passengers to wear masks while traveling — Uber is now following in their footsteps.
The ride-hailing giant is requiring both drivers and riders to wear masks when using the platform in various countries, including the United States, CNN Business reports.
A spokesperson for Uber told TPG it will “continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips.”
In order to enforce the new directive, the company is developing technology that will detect if drivers are wearing face coverings. This is in addition to the face verification capabilities that confirms the identities of drivers.
In terms of when the initiative will take effect, Uber said it will “communicate updates directly to users when ready,” but that in the meantime the company continues to “urge all riders and drivers to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber.”
Uber expects that its business, which has been down during the coronavirus pandemic, will soon pick up as lockdowns are gradually lifted across the world.
In the past few days, countries and companies alike have begun to make small steps toward reopening as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Greece is planning on opening up to tourists in July and United Airlines is seeing a positive uptick in flight searches for travel next year. In fact, global air passenger traffic may have hit rock bottom and be on the way to recovery, even if it’s an incredibly modest one.
