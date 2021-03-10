Start here: TPG’s first look at JetBlue’s super-posh Airbus A321neo
2021 is shaping up to be especially exciting for JetBlue. Earlier this year, we had a chance to check out the carrier’s first Airbus A220, which offers short- and medium-haul flyers a far more comfortable ride, with wide seats in a spacious 2-3 configuration, high-res seat-back entertainment and speedy and free Wi-Fi throughout the plane.
Now, the carrier is ready to grow its family of Airbus A320 planes — the type of aircraft you’ll find on many of JetBlue’s longer and more popular flights. The airline has been working to refresh its existing A320s, adding newer seats and upgraded amenities, but this latest A321neo takes onboard amenities to an entirely new level.
Naturally, the biggest changes will impact JetBlue’s premium cabin — flyers lucky enough to score a spot there will find the airline’s latest Mint business-class suite. While a long-range version will eventually fly 24 business-class travelers across the Atlantic, this first A321neo will be used to domestic and regional flights, sporting a total of 16 Mint suites, arranged in a spacious 1-1 configuration.
The economy cabin, which the carrier more commonly refers to as “Core,” offers some notable upgrades as well. You’ll find 144 seats in this regional A321 version, arranged in a standard 3-3 configuration. Expect a seat width of 18.4 inches, a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, and both AC and USB power ports.
Ready for a closer look? We dig into the new A321neo experience in much more detail in the posts below. And be sure to bookmark this page — we’ll have plenty more to share over the next few days.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
