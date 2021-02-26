JetBlue just took delivery of first A321neo with new Mint biz
We’re one (very important) step closer to getting to fly JetBlue’s new Mint business class! The airline just took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo with the new product, and remains on track to launch domestic service as soon as June 2021.
The first aircraft of its type, N2105J has been named “NEO Mintality.” It’s the 16th Airbus A321neo to join JetBlue’s fleet, and offers a total of 160 seats spread between two cabins.
Unlike JetBlue’s A321LR, which offers 24 Mint suites and will eventually be used to operate transatlantic flights, this first new Airbus has just 16 Mint suites — it’s what the airline is calling an “A321LD.” Both the LR and LD are A321neo models, but the latter has a slightly shorter range, and will be assigned to domestic and regional flights.
The business-class product will be largely identical across both types, with two larger Mint Studios at the bulkhead row, and Mint Suites behind — either 14 or 22, depending on the model.
It’ll be a noticeable step up from JetBlue’s existing Mint product — still a top-notch lie-flat offering, and Top Domestic Business-Class Product winner of the 2019 TPG Awards.
This particular aircraft also offers 144 “Core” economy seats, based on the Meridian model from Rockwell Collins. It’s similar to the version found on the carrier’s latest A320 family aircraft, along with the Airbus A220, featuring a width of 18.4 inches, a 10.1-inch 1080p seat-back screen, and both AC and USB power ports.
The new Mint-equipped A321neo will also offer an updated “Pantry” snack bar, with complimentary economy snacks and a mini-fridge for grab-and-go drinks.
This first new Mint-equipped A321neo will launch the carrier’s latest business-class product on flights between New York-JFK and Los Angeles (LAX) sometime between June and early summer — the airline has yet to confirm its inaugural flight, but you better believe we’ll be on it, and sharing our experience in real-time.
Featured rendering courtesy of JetBlue.
